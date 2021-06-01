The Maryville girls’ soccer team finished second in the Midland Empire Conference this season with a 6-1 conference record before making a postseason run which included a trip to the state quarterfinals and a district championship.
The Spoofhounds were recognized for their successful season on Tuesday with the release of the All-Midland Empire Conference selections.
First-team selections Cleo Johnson and Shanna Ingram led a group of eight Spoofhound players who made the teams.
On the defensive end of the field, Ingram was a first-team defender while sophomore Abby Swink was the second-team goalkeeper and junior Lauren Cullin and Cassidy Spire were honorable mention defenders.
Johnson headlined the midfielder selections as a first team pick while Halle Buck and Kennedy Kurz were honorable mention selections.
Despite battling injuries early in the season, junior Arianne Skidmore was a second-team selection at forward.
ALL-MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
First Team
GK — Allie Italiano, Chillicothe. D — Annelise Dunn, St. Pius X; Shanna Ingram, Maryville; Ellie Barnett, Chillicothe; Lilyann Gardner, Bishop LeBlond. MF — Cleo Johnson, Maryville; Corrine Stewart, Savannah; Kintzli Wagner, St. Pius X; Olivia Elliott, Bishop LeBlond. F — Megan Giffin, St. Pius X; Lucy Reeter, Chillicothe, Bri Witthar, St. Pius X.
Second Team
GK — Abby Swink, Maryville. D — Molly Cernich, St. Pius X; Kelsie Lower, Lafayette; Maya, Burnsides, Savannah; Adleigh Wilkerson, Benton; Sophie Luetticke, Chillicothe. MF — Gretchen Rock, St. Pius X; Julia Stimpson, Chillicothe; Khorine Rodriguez, Lafayette; Natalia Vides, Benton. F — Peyton Anderson, Benton; Reese Robertson, Bishop LeBlond; Arianne Skidmore, Maryville.
Honorable Mention
GK — Makayla Provin, Cameron; Lauren Adams, Lafayette; Hannah Bentrup, Bishop LeBlond. D — Emma Raines, Bishop LeBlond; Cassidy Spire, Maryville; Sydney Lockridge, Cameron; Hannah Dominique, Chillicothe; Laney Swords, Savannah; Haley Hoffman, Savannah; Lauren Cullin, Maryville. MF — Tatum Studer, Bishop LeBlond; Kennedy KKuz, Maryville; Sarina Anderson, Cameron; Camryn Higer, Savannah; Halle Buck, Maryville; Emily Welter, Bishop LeBlond; Janessa Kirkendoll, Cameron; Gabrielle Moulden, Benton; Kaytee Zigler, Savannah; Makayla Vance, Chillicothe; Macy Wilderson, St. Pius X. F — Libby Weddle, Bishop LeBlond; Juliann Gabrielson, Chillicothe; Bailey Robinson, Cameron; Allison Ishmael, Chillicothe.