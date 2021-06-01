Buck

Maryville midfielder Halle Buck handles the ball on Saturday in Pleasant Hill.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JULIE WEISS

The Maryville girls’ soccer team finished second in the Midland Empire Conference this season with a 6-1 conference record before making a postseason run which included a trip to the state quarterfinals and a district championship.

The Spoofhounds were recognized for their successful season on Tuesday with the release of the All-Midland Empire Conference selections.

First-team selections Cleo Johnson and Shanna Ingram led a group of eight Spoofhound players who made the teams.

On the defensive end of the field, Ingram was a first-team defender while sophomore Abby Swink was the second-team goalkeeper and junior Lauren Cullin and Cassidy Spire were honorable mention defenders.

Johnson headlined the midfielder selections as a first team pick while Halle Buck and Kennedy Kurz were honorable mention selections.

Despite battling injuries early in the season, junior Arianne Skidmore was a second-team selection at forward.

ALL-MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

First Team

GK — Allie Italiano, Chillicothe. D — Annelise Dunn, St. Pius X; Shanna Ingram, Maryville; Ellie Barnett, Chillicothe; Lilyann Gardner, Bishop LeBlond. MF — Cleo Johnson, Maryville; Corrine Stewart, Savannah; Kintzli Wagner, St. Pius X; Olivia Elliott, Bishop LeBlond. F — Megan Giffin, St. Pius X; Lucy Reeter, Chillicothe, Bri Witthar, St. Pius X.

Second Team

GK — Abby Swink, Maryville. D — Molly Cernich, St. Pius X; Kelsie Lower, Lafayette; Maya, Burnsides, Savannah; Adleigh Wilkerson, Benton; Sophie Luetticke, Chillicothe. MF — Gretchen Rock, St. Pius X; Julia Stimpson, Chillicothe; Khorine Rodriguez, Lafayette; Natalia Vides, Benton. F — Peyton Anderson, Benton; Reese Robertson, Bishop LeBlond; Arianne Skidmore, Maryville.

Honorable Mention

GK — Makayla Provin, Cameron; Lauren Adams, Lafayette; Hannah Bentrup, Bishop LeBlond. D — Emma Raines, Bishop LeBlond; Cassidy Spire, Maryville; Sydney Lockridge, Cameron; Hannah Dominique, Chillicothe; Laney Swords, Savannah; Haley Hoffman, Savannah; Lauren Cullin, Maryville. MF — Tatum Studer, Bishop LeBlond; Kennedy KKuz, Maryville; Sarina Anderson, Cameron; Camryn Higer, Savannah; Halle Buck, Maryville; Emily Welter, Bishop LeBlond; Janessa Kirkendoll, Cameron; Gabrielle Moulden, Benton; Kaytee Zigler, Savannah; Makayla Vance, Chillicothe; Macy Wilderson, St. Pius X. F — Libby Weddle, Bishop LeBlond; Juliann Gabrielson, Chillicothe; Bailey Robinson, Cameron; Allison Ishmael, Chillicothe.

