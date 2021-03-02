MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville girls basketball team kept its longest winning streak in program history alive on Tuesday with a 60-42 victory over Savannah in the district semifinals.
“They've gotten some big wins in the last couple weeks so coming into tonight, we knew it was going to be a tough game and that we were going to get their best effort,” Maryville senior Serena Sundell said. “To be able to take care of business, it feels pretty good.”
The Spoofhounds (22-1) have won 19-straight games since a 3-point loss to Class 1 No. 1 Platte Valley on December 11. If they are going to accomplish their ultimate goal of a state championship — the first in program history — it will take five more victories.
The next one will need to come on Thursday when the Spoofhounds will host Benton for the district championship. The game will tip off at 6 p.m., in the Hound Pound.
“We can't take anything for granted,” Maryville coach Quentin Albrecht said. “The right attitude rarely gives you wrong results — that is what we tell the girls. We just have to have the right attitude coming in and understand that every game you win from here on out, the opponent just gets tougher.”
The Cardinals (12-9) rolled to a 41-26 win over Chillicothe on Tuesday after an impressive showing in a 51-50 loss to Macon — who eliminated Maryville last season — in the regular-season finale. Maryville beat Benton 54-42 in December and 57-37 in February.
“Anything can happen,” Sundell said. “We have to remember that, and we have to come in with the right mindset. They are going to give us their best effort, so we just have got to give it our 100 percent, play our game and stick to what we've been practicing all year. Don't try and do anything outside of your role and we are going to be successful.”
Spoofhound star Serena Sundell led the way on Tuesday with 30 points and had more points than Savannah for a majority of the game. Sundell had four 3-pointers, eight 2-pointers and made both her free throws.
“I was just looking to find different finishes,” Sundell said. “I have been sometimes getting stuck each game settling for different finishes, which I did a little bit tonight. But when I can be a threat from behind the arc and also a threat to drive, that is when I'm going to be most successful.”
The future Kansas State Wildcat got going in the first quarter with the help of classmate Emily Cassavaugh.
Cassavaugh found her friend on a back-door cut for Maryville's first points of the night. The duo has perfected that play over the years as defenses tend to over-play Sundell for the 3-pointer. She and Cassavaugh have on unspoken connection for when the play opens up.
“I'll give her all the credit for those passes,” Sundell said. “She can read my defender very well. I try to give her a signal, but she doesn't really need it. She gives me a perfect pass where I can just catch, go up and score. I give her the credit.
“Playing with her the last four years, I think you've probably seen that our connection has just gotten better every single year. She is super fun to play with.”
Savannah took a 4-2 lead with senior Rylee Benight scoring their first four points. The second basket put her over 1,000 points for her career. She had a team-leading 21 points in the game.
Maryville quickly erased that lead and then some. Cassavaugh, Anastyn Pettlon and Sundell each hit 3-pointers for a 9-0 run. After Savannah made it 11-6, Sundell hit another triple and Ava Dumke got into the action with a long 2-pointer for a 16-6 lead.
Maryville sophomore Rylee Vierthaler scored the next five points of the game with a pair of free throws to end the first quarter and then a 3-pointer to open the second. Vierthaler finished second on the team with 11 points.
Savannah managed to pull within 23-14, but a Cassavaugh foul shot followed by five points for Sundell Sundell gave the Hounds a 29-16 lead at halftime.
Sundell had 11 of the Hounds' 14 third-quarter points as the lead grew to 43-27. Te rest of the Spoofhounds got involved in the scoring to open the fourth quarter with a pair of Cassavaugh baskets and a Lauren Cullin fast-break score providing the first six points of the quarter and Sundell capping the run with a steal and layup. The score gave the senior 28 points and Maryville a 51-27 lead.
“Serena gets a lot of attention, and they were giving her a lot of attention tonight, so we had Emily Cassavaugh step up and have double figures. I think Rylee Vierthaler had double figures. That is what you have to do. We are really happy with the girls. Any time you can show really good balance, life is good.”
The score eventually got to 60-32 on a Cassavaugh score. Cassavaugh scored 10 points as the third Spoofhound to reach double figures.
Savannah finished its season on a positive note with a 10-0 run to end the game. Albrecht credited Savannah following the game for being one of the most improved teams in the district.
“Savannah is probably the most improved team in the MEC — them or LeBlond,” Albrecht said.
The players have noticed Savannah's growth as well.
“Every game, they seem to improve and they get harder and harder to beat,” Vierthaler said.