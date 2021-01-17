MARYVILLE, Mo. — Matt Stoecklein spoke last week about how he liked the growth he'd seen from his basketball team despite a hard-fought loss to Center. On Saturday, that growth was rewarded with their most impressive victory of the season — a 78-70 victory over Iowa Class 3A's No. 8 team Glenwood.
The Spoofhounds (6-4) came into the game hungry after they felt that the Center game slipped away when the Yellowjackets made a late rally for a victory. Maryville sophomore Caden Stoecklein was determined not to let that happen again.
“Tuesday night, we had the lead all Center game and we let them come back and win,” Caden Stoecklein said. “We were not going to let them do that today.”
The game did not start promising for the Spoofhounds with Glenwood star Ryan Blum hitting a 3-pointer to give Glenwood a 5-0 lead, but Maryville's top shooter also started the game hot. Senior Trey Houchin got the Hounds on the board with a 3-pointer.
After Blum scored on the other end, Maryville's Keaton Stone connected from 3-point range and then with a foot on the mid-court logo, Houchin pulled up and nailed a deep 3-pointer for a 9-7 lead.
Glenwood (9-2) tied the game at 9-9, but Maryville closed the quarter on a 13-1 run which include five points from sophomore point guard Caden Stoecklein and ended with freshman Derek Quinlin beating the buzzer with a long 3-pointer.
A run by the Rams late in the second quarter got the lead down to 31-27, but the Spoofhounds were able to use their interior game to re-seize control with a put-back by Spencer Willnerd and Stone hitting a pair from the foul line to send the game to halftime with Maryville up eight.
The Rams started the second half with a 6-0 run to cut the lead to 25-33, but Caden Stoecklein and Stone had the answers with Stoecklein hitting 3-pointer and Stone scoring the next three.
Blum got loose for the next basket, but Caleb Kreizinger answered on the other end. Kreizinger found himself locked up with Blum for most of the game and made the 24 point-per-game scorer work for everything he got.
“He actually texted me before the game,” Houchin said of Kreizinger. “He woke up feeling a little dangerous on defense is what he told me. He said, I'm going to lock up 42 (Blum), and that is kind of what he did.”
The team growth on defense is where the Spoofhounds feel they have grown the most this year.
“Caleb played great defense on (Blum),” Caden Stoecklein said. “He contested every single shot and he still made some tough shots, but I was super impressed with our defense as a whole. We've improved tremendously on the defensive end of the floor.”
Glenwood got within five points again late in the third quarter, but a Houchin 3-pointer and Caden Stoecklein hustle play to follow his own miss put the Hounds up 49-39 heading into the fourth.
Determined not to let another late lead slip away, Caden Stoecklein took over in the fourth quarter. The sophomore started with a 3-point play finishing through contract. On the next trip down, the Rams over-helped to stop his drive so Caden Stoecklein dished to Marc Gustafson for two points. He found Gustafson again for the next Spoofhound points and a 56-43 lead.
“Towards the end of the game, they were starting to get up and pressure more,” Caden Stoecklein said. “That creates driving lanes and I can either finish at the rim or dump it off to teammates.”
The lead grew as high as 17 points on another Caden Stoecklein score to make it 62-45.
Glenwood kept battling and eventually cut the lead to just 68-63 with just under two minutes left, but the Spoofhounds refused to let the Rams finish the comeback as they closed the game at the free-throw line with Caden Stoecklein going 4-for-4 in the final 90 seconds, Houchin going 2-for-2, Kreizinger going 3-for-4 and Gustafson going 1-for-2.
Caden Stoecklein led all scorers with 25 points while Stone and Houchin each added 13. Kreizinger had nine and Gustafson had eight. Off the bench, Willnerd led the way with six while Quinlin had three.
Blum led Glenwood with 24 points, and Caden Johnson had 22.
The Spoofhounds now prepare for a rivalry showdown on Friday when they travel to Savannah.
“We are doing so much better, and hopefully, we continue to grow and get better,” Caden Stoecklein said.