MARYVILLE, Mo. — The turning point in the Spoofhounds’ season occurred in Savannah on January 22 when Savannah embarrassed Maryville in a 51-33 victory, completely out-playing the Spoofhounds and sending them to 6-5 on the season.
“The first time we played Savannah we just weren’t ourselves,” Maryville sophomore Caden Stoecklein said. “We didn’t play with any tenacity.”
Since that night, the Spoofhounds (12-6) are 6-1, have a Cameron Tournament championship and, on Friday, avenged the defeat to Savannah with a 55-44 victory in the MEC contest.
“It has always been a rivalry and that first loss really hurt all of us,” Gustafson said. “We knew that we had to come out and prove a point that that was a mistake the first time.”
Maryville, who has been back to full strength the last three games with the the return of sophomore forward Keaton Stone used its offensive versatility throughout the game to bewilder the Savannah defense. The first quarter belonged to senior wing Caleb Kreizinger.
Kreizinger opened the scoring with a put-back. After Savannah went in front 7-4, he extended his range to knock down a 3-pointer from the left corner, and then gave Maryville the lead with a drive to the basket.
Savannah retook the advantage on a 3-pointer by Wes Darnell, who finished with a game-high 21 points. Maryville answered by going inside to 6-foot-9 Marc Gustafson for two and Kreizinger gave the Hounds a 13-10 lead after the first quarter with a turnaround jumper from the baseline.
Already without leading scorer Caden Stoecklein, who picked up two first-quarter fouls, the Spoofhounds were dealt another blow early in the second quarter when Kreizinger picked up a second foul.
With both on the bench, Savannah tied the game on the next possession with a Darnell 3-pointer, but Maryville answered with a heavy dose of Gustafson post-ups, and Savannah had no answer.
“(Maryville assistant coach) Del Morley taught me this week to always beat the feet,” Gustafson said. “So you just always keep your feet in front of theirs so you have good positioning and keep your center of gravity all good.”
Gustafson put the Hounds up for good with a basket for a 17-15 lead. Stone followed with a 3-pointer and senior Brady Farnan added a foul shot for a 6-0 run. Farnan and Spencer Willnerd played big roles in the second quarter with Stoecklein and Kreizinger sidelined.
“Defensively especially, they work so hard and they are bought in,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said. “Sometimes they don’t get the minutes that I would love to give them. Despite that, it doesn’t matter if it’s 30 seconds or a minute, they are going out there and they are working pretty darn hard.”
Savannah cut the lead back to 21-17, but the Spoofhounds closed the quarter on a 8-0 run with Gustafson scoring six and Caden Stoecklein checking back in for the end of the half and adding a bucket.
“When he gets that mindset, he is unstoppable in the paint,” Caden Stoecklein said. “It helps because it opens up driving lanes for us and 3-pointers. When he gets going, everyone else gets going as well.”
Darnell opened the third quarter by cutting the lead back down to 10 at 29-19, but Stoecklein was eager to make his impact on the game after sitting much of the first half. Caden Stoecklein scored the first seven points of the half for Maryville and gave his team a 36-21 lead.
“I think I hit a jumper and then after that, I was feeling it,” Caden Stoecklein said.
The teams traded scores until Caden Stoecklein got sent to the foul line late in the quarter. Stoecklein, an 80 percent foul shooter entering the game, missed both and was clearly upset with himself following the shots, so Matt Stoecklein pulled his son out of the game.
Savannah captured its first true momentum since the first quarter following Caden Stoecklein taking a seat. Darnell grabbed a steal and layup and Quay Jeter ended the quarter with a basket to end the quarter on a 6-0 run and get within 38-29.
Darnell opened the fourth with another score, but Caden Stoecklein was back in the game and knocked down a 3-pointer to get the margin back to 10 with seven minutes left. Gustafson added a pair of free throws to push it to 12.
Savannah continued to fight and a 8-2 run got the lead down to six, but Kreizinger got on the board for the first time since the first quarter with a reverse layup with three minutes left. Darnell got Savannah within five on a 3-pointer, but that is as close as it got.
Caden Stoecklein closed the game out in the final 90 seconds with the game’s final six points.
“Past games like Center and Glenwood are really helping us now with how we handle pressure at the end of games,” Caden Stoecklein said.
Maryville was led by Caden Stoecklein’s 18 points — 16 of those coming in the second half — and Gustafson’s matching 18 points. Kreizinger finished with 11 points while Stone had seven and Farnan had one.
In addition to Darnell’s 21 points, Savannah was paced by Ethan Dudeck with 10 and Jeter with seven.
Maryville has a quick turnaround with a 3:30 p.m. matchup against St. Michael’s Saturday at Benton. The game is part of the rescheduled Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic.
“As long as we can keep him doing that,” Matt Stoecklein said of Gustafson. “We have a lot of possibilities ahead of us.”