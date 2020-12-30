CRETE, Neb. — The Maryville Spoofhounds looked like a team that hadn’t played a game in almost three weeks for the first couple minutes of Wednesday’s Doane Holiday Tournament semifinals. That changed quickly though as the Spoofhounds rolled to a 58-32 win over Northwest High School of Grand Island, Neb.
“To start the game, I think we were a little anxious,” Maryville coach Quentin Albrecht said. “I thought we showed a little rust. We weren’t very patient.”
Northwest (3-4) got off to a quick 6-4 lead off of six points from Adriana Esquivel.
Maryville top scorers Serena Sundell and Anastyn Pettlon each started the game cold from the 3-point line as Sundell started 0-for-3 and Pettlon was 0-for-2 from distance.
“It was decision-making on our shots,” Albrecht said. “We were settling for a lot of perimeter jumpers and honestly, we had a hard time identifying which 3-point line was the right one to shoot from. We were shooting from the furthest line out (the men’s college line), and I think after we recognized that it changed a little bit for us.”
Sundell got her first 3-pointer to fall as the quarter wound down. Her shot put the Hounds up 9-8. She followed it with a layup and Maryville was off to the races with a 11-8 lead after one quarter.
Maryville sophomore Rylee Vierthaler started the second quarter with a basket and Sundell followed with another 3-pointer.
While the offense was heating up, so was the Spoofhound defense as they implemented a 3-2 zone with Sundell in the middle. The length of the zone clogged up the Viking offense completely.
“That is exactly what we looked at the last couple days is getting some length out on the floor,” Albrecht said. “We went to 3-2 and I think it surprised them a little bit because we don’t show that very often.”
A basket by Sundell and a 3-point play by Emily Cassavaugh made it a 12-0 run and a 21-8 lead. Cassavaugh came off the bench for a rare instance in the senior’s career with freshman Ava Dumke getting her first start.
“There are always a little bit of nerves before every game, because this is such a great team to be on that you always want to play your best and contribute,” Dumke said.
Cassavaugh, who will start in the finals according to Albrecht, handled the situation well and finished as the team’s third-leading scorer with seven points.
“Sitting on the bench to start was more of a motivator to play better,” Cassavaugh said.
Sundell took over to end the first half with the final 11 points of the second quarter. She ended with a flourish — scoring on a layup with just a couple seconds left on the clock, then stealing the inbounds pass and laying in another. The Hounds took a 34-14 lead into halftime and Sundell took 23 points into the break.
The Hounds began the third quarter on a 12-3 run which included four points a piece by Vierthaler and Sundell.
With the 46-17 lead, Albrecht was able to show off the bench that he was so excited to have going into this season.
Kennedy Kurz, McKenna Taylor and Abby Swink all provided quality minutes off the bench as well as usual sixth-man Dumke.
“When you come off the bench, you could have the worst night ever, but if you play with a lot of heart and grit, these girls will feed off each and get something going out of nothing,” Dumke said.
Sundell finished the game with 34 points, five rebounds and five steals. She shot 13-for-19 from the field and 5-of-10 from 3-point range.
“Once she gets on a roll, she is pretty hard to stop,” Dumke said. “Her going on a roll, it just helps all of us get open. It is amazing to watch and amazing to be a part of.”
Vierthaler finished with nine points and seven rebounds on 4-of-5 shooting. She also led the team with four assists.
Cassavaugh finished with seven points and a team-high nine rebounds.
“Serena and I kind of like black and white, like yin and yang, we just kind of talk without seeing each other,” Cassavaugh said. “Whenever she gets on a vibe, it gets me on a vibe, and our vibes just vibe together.”
Pettlon added six points and Dumke had two.
Maryville will play Crete High School for the tournament championship on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Crete (8-0) beat Skutt Catholic 35-32 on Wednesday.