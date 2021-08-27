MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds and Blair Oaks Falcons have become increasingly familiar with each other in over the past four years. Since the 2017 state playoffs, the Hounds have faced Blair Oaks more often than they’ve even faced Savannah.
“It is exciting,” Maryville senior Tyler Siemer said. “It is a good challenge.”
That is what happens when two of the premier football programs in the state decide to schedule a kickoff classic with each other every year — there is always a chance for a rematch in the playoffs. That is what happened last year with Blair Oaks winning the state championship game 62-40 over Maryville.
“It’s been great,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “We’ve been on the short end of it in terms of wins and losses, but I think what it’s a great matchup Week One to kickoff the football season.
“Two programs that when I think of Blair Oaks, I think of a class-act program. Their community is very much behind them. They support their Falcons. They have a class-act, good coach in Ted LePage. I have an extreme amount of respect for the way he leads his program. … In a lot of ways I hope I’m looking in the mirror and I know the respect goes both ways.”
Three of the last four years either Blair Oaks or Maryville has won a state championship. In two of those runs, they had to beat each other on the way to the title.
Blair Oaks put up 62 points on the Spoofhound defense thanks to the exploits of quarterback Dylan Hair. Hair returns for his junior season this year after eclipsing 3,000 yards passing and 1,300 yards rushing last season.
“He is your prototypical dual-threat quarterback,” Webb said. “He makes the right reads when he has to throw the ball and he is also very athletic. … What they do from a scheme standpoint, it all starts and ends with him. He is very smart. One of the things I think is under-looked with him is you can tell the impact he has on his team. Players have a lot of respect for him and he deserves that. He is a fantastic young man and a great quarterback.”
The dual-threat quarterback ran for 241 yards and six touchdowns while passing for 227 yards and another score in the championship game.
“We just have to keep our leverage, really try to keep someone on him and make sure he doesn’t get outside and get in the open field,” Maryville linebacker Cooper Loe.
The Spoofhound defensive line will have a tall task getting to the elusive Hair on Friday night at Lee’s Summit North High School. The Falcons return all five of their starting offensive line.
“Me and Blake (Casteel), we are going to go at it the best we can from d-end and try to slow him down a little and get a rush on him,” Siemer said.
Hair will need to find new weapons this season to exploit opposing defenses as his top-4 receivers from last year have graduated including starting running back Jayden Purdy.
Names to watch for the Falcon offense are senior running back Cadon Garber, who ran for 118 yards last season as Purdy’s backup, and senior Zach Herigon, who started in Blair Oaks’ 4-receiver sets, but was not a primary target often.
Defensively, the Falcons return just one starter from last season with Herigon returning at cornerback.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., on Friday night at Lee’s Summit North. It is the fourth-straight year with a neutral-site game to open the year after they have played at William Jewell College and the University of Central Missouri previously.
“The kids enjoy the exposure of seeing different things,” Webb said. “It is an unique opportunity to play at a different venue. It is great for the fans I think. It is great for both communities to get out and see something different. Spoofhound Nation is very strong and Blair Oaks has a very similar following. Both teams and both communities really look forward to this game and it is a cool tradition that we have gotten started.”