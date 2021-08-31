MARYVILLE, Mo. — Winning the Cameron match certainly doesn’t guarantee anything for the Maryville Spoofhounds as they enter a season with expectations for the program as high as they have ever been.
But it would have been difficult to start the regular-season as Midland Empire slate off any better than the Hounds did on Monday evening at Bearcat Pitch with a 9-0 win over Cameron in a game which was called at halftime.
“Coming out here today and really having a good team game was nice,” Maryville midfielder Kason Teale said. “We’ve been working all summer the past few months to really prepare for our season.”
Maryville started fast with Teale finding the back of the net just over two minutes into the game.
From there, Maryville was rolling. Quinn Pettlon added another goal three minutes later. Pettlon played the whole match because of a shorter than usual Spoofhound bench, but coach Chase Tolson knew he could handle the workload.
“Quinn is the man,” Tolson said. “Anytime he is out on the field, there is a really good chance that he is the smartest player on the field. He sees everything. He knows where everybody is at all the time. He always makes the right decision.”
Truett Haer was the next Spoofhound to get into the scoring column with a goal at the 29:48 mark of the first half. Haer is enjoying the opportunity to have more of an offensive role with the team this year.
“It is a little bit more exhausting, but it is fun to cross it in, get some assists and have other people finish,” Haer said.
Teale completely took over the game at that point. As a freshman, he was immediately put into a big role and flourished. Friday was a great start to his sophomore campaign and scored the next three goals.
“You couldn’t ask for a better teammate,” Haer said. “He is one of the people who you don’t want to have to play against. He hustles, he plays defense, if he loses the ball he sprints back to get it — he is just a really hard worker and he’s super talented.”
The sophomore feels more comfortable this season with another year in coach Jesus Gonzalez’s system.
“Last year, we were all really young,” Teale said. “From a year (ago), we’ve all really gained a lot of experience as a team. We’ve all really come together.”
The comfort level in the system goes beyond Teale for a team which relied heavily on underclassmen last year. The coaches sense that too.
“Having a year and learning the concepts that Jesus wants to be doing on the field has them more comfortable and they know the game a lot better on top of that,” Tolson said. “They’ve gotten stronger and more skilled too.”
Senior James DiStefano joined the scoring attack with 16:26 on the clock, slicing through the defense for a goal before Tolson pulled as many of the starters as he could.
Teale added one more goal with 14:26 as his replacement waited to check in. Teale tends to be in non-stop motion on the field and even admitted that he was a little tired after the 5-goal effort as Maven Vette replaced him.
“I absolutely love watching Kason play, because he is just a little ball of energy,” Tolson said. “He is running all over the place all the time. It is really impressive to me how hard he can kick the ball for how small he is. When he shoots it, he hits missiles.”
Teale credited his teammates for his goals.
“Having really good teammates to play me really good balls in the middle, I don’t really have to do anything other than tap them in,” Teale said.
The Spoofhounds finished their scoring at that point with the 8-goal mercy rule set to kick in at halftime. Cameron did surrender an own goal with two minutes to play.
The Spoofhounds will be playing in the Barstow Tournament in Kansas City the rest of the week. They return to MEC play on Monday with a road trip to Chillicothe.
“It is just good to see that all of our hard work has really been coming together,” Haer said. “From last year to this year, we’ve all gotten more comfortable together. I think you can really tell that we're playing more as a team, our positioning — just everything is really coming together.”