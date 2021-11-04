MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds go into the Class 2 playoffs facing an interesting scenario. Friday’s district semifinal will be the first Class 2 team the Spoofhounds have played all season.
Maryville (5-4) is the only Class 2 team in the Midland Empire Conference this season with the rest of the league being all Class 3 and Class 4 teams. In the non-conference schedule, the Hounds played Class 3 Blair Oaks, Class 4 Harrisonville and Class 4 Lincoln College Prep.
“It is exciting,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “It is some newness and you don’t really know what to expect from a personnel standpoint just because we don’t have a lot of history with these teams. At the same time, it is the playoffs, it is win or go home so that mentality is the same every year. Our goal is to focus on ourselves and make sure that we are playing our best each and every week.”
Trenton (5-5) is the closest opponent that Maryville could have been matched up with in the district which spreads across the entire width of the state. The Bulldogs advance to the district semifinals after avenging an overtime loss to Brookfield for Week One with a 28-6 victory last Friday.
“We want to look like a one seed and play like a one seed — take care of the ball on offense, execute, play dominant defense and play solid special teams,” Webb said.
When the Bulldogs line up against the Spoofhounds on Friday, they will be looking to attack their opponent in a similar style. Trenton runs the ball nearly 10 times as often as they pass.
The workhorse for the Bulldogs is junior Sam Gibson who has 231 carries this season for 1,422 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Gibson’s partner in the backfield is freshman Gabe Novak and his 107 carries for 826 yards and seven touchdowns. Ian Elbert is the other back who has seen substantial work this season with 78 carries for 388 yards and a touchdown.
“They’ve got some really good running backs,” Webb said. “Their backs run very hard behind a big offensive line. I feel like there are some similarities in our offense from a Wing-T style base. They run some option out of it like we do, and they are good at it. … They are executing very well and we are going to have to stop them in the run game.”
At quarterback, the Bulldogs start Coleman Griffin who has completed 14 of 49 passes this season for 199 yards and four touchdowns.
While the Bulldogs are coming off their first-round revenge, the Spoofhounds are coming off a bye week to begin the playoffs. With several key players battling injury, the bye week came at a good time for the Hounds going into the playoffs.
“We’ve been very focused,” Webb said. “The kids are excited about the way we finished the regular season. They are glued into game plans. We are getting healthy, and that is what we need to do this time of year.”
This week and a potential district final game against either Palmyra or Macon will be in the Hound Pound which is a home-field advantage that Webb does not take lightly.
“This is ‘Titletown’ and we want to focus on getting a district championship right here at home,” Webb said. “… We are excited to go out and play in front of our home fans.”
It is the Teacher Appreciation Game for the Spoofhounds as well with players handing their jerseys out to teachers and school district employees to wear on gameday. Each player also writes a note of appreciation to the person he gives his jersey to.