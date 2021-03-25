The Spoofhound baseball team will be under new leadership this season with Hans Plackemeier becoming the team’s head coach.
“Our guys are making the adjustments we really want them to make and it is looking pretty good so far,” Plackemeier said.
Plackemeier served as the team’s assistant coach for two seasons before being promoted to the head coaching position.
“We’d like to get the fundamentals down and hitting — we really want to hit,” Plackemeier said.
The players have enjoyed Plackemeier’s style as practice has gotten underway.
“We all know that he is very fun and he likes to get after it,” Maryville senior Trey Houchin said.
The first-year Spoofhound head coach will benefit from what is shaping up to be a strong Maryville pitching staff led by senior Connor Weiss.
Weiss had the lowest earned run average on the team two seasons ago by anyone with over five innings pitched.
“It is definitely good to be back out here practicing with the guys,” Weiss said. “We missed that last year. ... It is fun to be back out here, get loose, throw the ball a little bit and have fun with the guys.”
Weiss threw 25 2/3 innings as a sophomore with a 4.91 ERA and 31 strikeouts with 31 walks.
“I think we have a pretty good pitching core this year,” Weiss said. “Most of them are younger guys, but I think the will do just fine as soon as they get those jitters out of the way.
“I’ve got a lot of people that I hold to high expectations this year. Me, personally, I’m just taking on that closing role this year.”
Houchin contributed five innings as a sophomore and had a 2.80 ERA.
Houchin played summer baseball with the Andrew County Kings. Houchin has played with the Kings since his freshman season.
“This summer, I’ve really gotten into pitching a lot with my club team with me and Cooper (Loe),” Houchin said. “I’m really excited about what I can do for my team this year.”
The team also adds sophomore Cooper Loe, who missed his freshman year, but has grown up playing a lot of baseball and will likely factor into the pitching rotation.
“We got to see him a little bit last year, but we never got to play a game,” Plackemeier said.
Offensively, Weiss and Houchin also lead the returners.
Weiss was third on the team in hits as a sophomore and batted .281 with 20 runs batted in, a home run, a triple and five doubles.
Houchin hit .205 with 16 runs scored.
“We’ve been growing up and playing baseball together since we could literally walk,” Houchin said.
Seniors Kade WIlmes, Caleb Kreizinger and Brady Farnan also saw playing time as sophomores and return for likely larger roles this season.
Wilmes hit .389 in 18 at bats two seasons ago. He had a double and five RBI.
Kreizinger finished with a .364 batting average in 11 at bats and had a pair of doubles.
Farnan was 1-for-1 at the plate as a sophomore and scored four runs.
The Spoofhounds with host a pair of games to end the week with Maysville on Thursday and Northeast Nodaway on Friday.
“Our goal is to not let the first round of districts get us like it has the last couple years,” Houchin said.