MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds and the Blair Oaks Falcons have gotten very familiar with each other over the past four seasons — playing once a season each year.
On Saturday, the programs meet on the biggest stage possible with the Class 3 State Championship on the line.
“It is almost like a conference game,” Blair Oaks coach Ted LePage said. “It comes down to pride and who is going to show up with more pride.”
It is a rare rematch of a regular season matchup in the Show-Me Bowl. In Week One, the teams met in Warrensburg with Blair Oaks cruising to a 51-8 victory.
“The way we’ve grown through the season the most is that we have become a team,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “I’ve said it for weeks now that I believe we have a group of tough kids, physically and mentally.”
The score is deceiving, however, as the Spoofhounds were missing several key starters including All-State candidates like running back/safety Connor Weiss and lineman Blake Casteel. The team was also without Weiss’ primary backup in Caden Stoecklein, who caught the game-winning pass with 11 seconds left in the semifinals.
During the first half, the Spoofhounds lost quarterback Ben Walker to a season-ending knee injury and put junior Connor Drake in for his first significant action of his career.
“Connor is just so calm, cool and collected,” Webb said. “Nothing seems to rattle the kid.”
LePage says the difference in the Spoofhounds from Week 1 to Week 15 is obvious on the tape and goes beyond just new players in new places.
“When we put on the film of Week One and we put on the film of last week, you can definitely see the improvement and how much better they are,” LePage said. “... As soon as we put on the tape, there was no issue for our players to go, ‘Wow, we got to play our best this week.’
“You can see the chemistry of their team coming through.”
The Falcons are led by sophomore quarterback Dylan Hair who inherited the job from his older brother Nolan Hair after Nolan led the team to the 2018 state championship.
“He is one of those guys you come across every once in a while — he is a special player,” LePage said.
“He is never, never out of character. He is the same guy every day. I referred to him almost like a duck where at the top of the water, that duck looks like everything is calm. Once you look under that water, there is stuff churning. That is the way he is.”
Hair has plenty of options to distribute the ball to with running back Jayden Purdy and receivers Jake Closser and Carson Prenger.
“Our running back has really become a force for us the last couple weeks in the playoffs,” LePage said.
The Falcon defense is led by nose guard Rylee Niekamp, who had a tremendous game against Maryville in the opener.
“Both sides of the line have to (have good games),” LePage said. “Maryville makes a living out of out-techniquing and out-working people on the line of scrimmage.”
Webb says his offensive line’s growth has been great.
“Unbelievable,” Webb said. “Really in the run-game stuff, they have really gelled and become a unit.”
LePage will also be relying on his linebacking duo of Cade Stockman and Levi Haney to help slow the Spoofhound offense.
“I call them educated linebackers,” LePage said. “Not only are they good football players, but they study film so well. They know what our opponent is going to do and they make checks for us on the field.”
The Falcons also are set to enjoy a de-facto home-field advantage with Adkins Stadium being just six miles from the school.
With the Week One loss and the practical road game facing his team, Webb said the Spoofhounds are embracing that underdog role as they search for their sixth state championship.
“I think we’ve been an underdog pretty much since Week One,” Webb said. “That is the way our kids have fought.”