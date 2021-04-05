ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — For fans of drama, the high-school golf season won’t provide much in the team race for first in area golf tournaments this season with Bishop LeBlond’s loaded roster — well-stocked with the Johnston family of golfers.
Any tournament that the Eagles are in this season, the team race will be a race for second and Maryville won that competition on Monday at the Irish Invitational. The 9-team tournament at Fairview Golf Course in St. Joseph was the Spoofhounds’ first 18-hole tournament of the season.
“We need to learn the course since districts is going to be here — and know where to hit the ball and how to play the course,” Maryville freshman Ethan Scott said.
Bishop LeBlond shot 295 as a team with brothers Jeffery and Pat Johnston finishing first and second as each shot a 2-under 70. The Eagles finished with five of the top-six medalists as Sam Schoeberl shot a 75, Tim Johnston shot an 80 and Davis Jungbluth shot an 83.
After the run of LeBlond golfers, Maryville showcased its depth with a second-place 360. The Spoofhounds had four golfers in the top-13 finishers.
Freshman Jacob Scott led the effort with an 85 for eighth. While he was able to medal in his first varsity tournament, Jacob Scott is eyeing better performances as the season continues.
“To be honest with you, I’m not that proud of it,” Jacob Scott said. “I felt like I drove it alright and struck it fine, but I couldn’t get the putter working. When you are two-putting from three to five feet, that is pretty bad in my opinion.”
That putting is an area he will look to improve before the next tournament.
“I’ve been struggling with my putting recently,” Jacob Scott said. “When you are striking it fine and having a couple wedges in and making like a double, I feel like that is pretty disappointing."
While Jacob Scott is disappointed in his putter, twin brother Ethan Scott wants more consistency out of his driver after an 89 earned him 11th in the tournament.
“I was really disappointed in my driver,” Ethan Scott said. “I couldn’t get it where I wanted to. My putter was somewhat ok. I could make some putts.”
Ethan Scott improved as the day went on Monday with a 48 on the front nine and a 41 on the back nine.
All five of the Spoofhound varsity golfers improved on the back nine. Maryville coach Brenda Ricks says that although individually several of her golfers were disappointed by their scores, she was happy with the team’s performance.
Maryville was able to beat third-place Savannah by 20 strokes.
Spoofhound junior Trevin Cunningham was 12th in the tournament with a 91. The returning state qualifier was among the most frustrated with his day.
“He has just grown so much, he is having trouble figuring out what to hit,” Ricks said of Cunningham’s added strength since that state appearance. “It is just going different, and he will get there.”
Maryville No. 5 Chase Dew showed that he is capable of competing with the varsity. Ricks says she doesn’t have her lineup behind Cunningham and the Scott twins set in stone yet, but Dew impressed with a 95 including a 44 on the back nine. He finished 13th overall.
Marcus Henggeler rounded out the varsity golfers with a 106 and a tie for 20th.
The Spoofhounds also brought two junior varsity teams to compete in the J.V. portion of the tournament.
The Maryville teams finished third and fourth with 10 teams in the junior varsity tournament.
Owen Walker was 11th with a 106 while Scooter Wilmes was 12th with a 107.
Nate Sparks was 14th with a 112 and Ian Stephenson was 18th. Seth Gillespie was 20th and Jamison Wake was 21st. Colton Jones was 25th and Ethan Evans was 32nd.
The Hounds will travel to Savannah on Wednesday. Maryville’s next home event will be next Monday against Clarinda at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
“On paper, you could say we could do a lot better, but I think it's alright with where we are starting,” Jacob Scott said. “We’ve got — I don’t know how many more — tournaments and matches left to turn it around and play a lot better.”