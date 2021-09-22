MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds dropped to 1-7 this season with a 15-0 loss to Chillicothe on Tuesday night in Maryville.
“I took more of a backseat approach tonight, because we really decided they need to have that responsibility to take control of the tempo of their own game.” Maryville coach Chandra DeMott said, speaking of the leadership she’s looking for out of her players. “So I’ve tried to quiet down just a little bit and kind of let them start to lead themselves and figure out their rhythm.”
The Chillicothe Hornets jumped out of the gate and kept the pressure on the Spoofhounds. Hornet senior outfielder Sophia Luetticke walked to open the game, followed by steals of second and third base and a base hit to the opposite field by junior Hope Helton put the Hornets on the board. In a game that featured just five strikeouts, both starting pitchers were dependent on their defense.
Three errors by the Spoofhounds in the opening frame resulted in coming to the plate trailing 4-0. Ella Schulte started the offense for Maryville with an infield single. The Spoofhounds elected to play small-ball with the next batter, and freshman Brylie Henggeler put down a perfect sacrifice bunt to move the runner into scoring position.
Emma Sprague was hit by a pitch, putting runners at first and second with only one out. The runners advanced via a pass ball but that was as far as a baserunner would reach for the Spoofhounds all night.
Timely hits were hard to come by for the Spoofhounds, but DeMott was pleased with the overall approach to at-bats. “Chillicothe’s pitcher moved the ball well. Our girls, while we weren’t on base a whole lot, hit the ball tonight. Not a lot of strikeouts, that’s an offensive positive for us.”
Chillicothe on the other hand, was able to get hits at the most opportune times, scoring three in the second inning on just three hits. After a quick frame by the Spoofhounds, with the lone base runner coming on a base hit by Jerrica Hess, the Hounds were down by seven runs to start the third inning.
Coach DeMott was pleased with the way her team battled and stayed focused, “I do think our communication, attitude and effort, were a little better out of the gate tonight.”
The Hornets were able to break the game wide open in the final frames, scoring eight runs on just five hits, highlighted by a bases loaded double by junior Kinlei Boley in the fourth inning.
The defensive play of the night was made by junior third baseman Clara Viau, who turned an unassisted double play, snagging a hard hit line drive and tagging the runner off of third base. That play recorded the final outs for the Hornets.
The Spoofhounds were not able to threaten offensively again in the game, but the team never got down, which was noticed by Coach DeMott, “We talked a lot about culture and where we’re struggling, and attitude is an area the girls really wanted to step up. I think tonight they took charge and did what they needed to do to keep the energy up regardless of the situation.“