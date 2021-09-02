MARYVILLE, Mo. — For the second week In a row, Maryville will be on the road against one of the state’s most-productive football players. After struggling to stop Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair in Week One, the Hounds have the challenge of containing Harrisonville running back Jace Reynolds this week.
“Blair Oaks is very good at running the football, they just do it from spread formations. Harrisonville is very good at running the football, they just do it from very compact, power formations,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “From a scheme standpoint, they are very different from what they do, but ultimately both teams want to be able to run the football and execute. That is what both of them do, and we have to be able to stop the run better this week.”
Reynolds is in rarified air with the numbers he has put up in his first three seasons in a Wildcat uniform. The senior had 5,234 yards through his junior year. He ran for 692 as a freshman, 2,096 as a sophomore and 2,446 as a junior.
“He is just an excellent tailback,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “ He is a very smooth runner. He will make you miss. I wouldn’t consider him a scat-back by any means — he isn’t a physically dominating presence. He is very compact and very elusive. He is a great runner.”
Last season, the Spoofhound held Reynolds to his fifth-lowest rushing output of the season, but he still managed 246 yards and two touchdowns in Maryville’s 42-40 win.
Reynolds took the frustrating loss out on Pleasant Hill the next week when he ran for 417 yards and six touchdowns. He ran for over 200 yards in eight of his 10 games last season.
“He is a stud,” Webb said. “We have to do everything we can to contain him.”
The Wildcat senior hasn’t appeared to slow down as the 2021 season has kicked off. Last week, he ran for 369 yards and four touchdowns against Wayne Hills (New Jersey) in a 38-37 win where Reynolds had the game-winning 55-yard touchdown run with just over a minute to play. Quarterback Mason Mitchell ran in the 2-point conversion to give the team the win.
Wayne Hills has won the New Jersey state championship 10 times since 2002.
Reynolds posted his highlights after the game. The clips show the Wayne Hills defenders consistently bouncing off the 5-foot-8, 185-pound running back, and then Reynolds using his speed to run away from players once he found daylight.
“We will be talking a lot about wrapping up this week,” Webb said. “He is difficult to tackle. Tackling will be an emphasis every week, but this week, when you play somebody like him, it is even more of an emphasis. We need to do a great job of wrapping him up and having gang tackles.
“We can’t let him get out in the open field and make long runs. He is going to have yardage. He is their feature back and they design everything to go through him. He just can’t let him get home runs. We have to give up singles.”
Last season, the Spoofhounds were able to out-score Harrisonville because Reynolds was the second-most productive running back in the game. Maryville’s Caden Stoecklein had over 350 yards of total offense against the Wildcats.
The Spoofhounds are hoping somebody can provide a spark offensively after the team was held to just 245 yards of total offense and six points on Friday night against Blair Oaks. The team also lost three fumbles.
“We just need to execute better,” Webb said. “When you watch film and you look at what you need to improve on from Week One to Week Two, our message is: We did some really good things the other night, we just didn’t sustain our drives.”
The bright spot offensively was senior Tyler Siemer who ran for 150 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. In Maryville’s rushing attack, the emphasis is on multiple threats so they will hope to see more production from the rest of the lineup on Friday night in Harrisonville.