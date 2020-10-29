MARYVILLE, Mo. — Second-place in the MEC and second in the district seedings.
A first-year starting quarterback, taking over for a celebrated multi-year starter, who had his growing pains throughout the regular season.
A team who began the year missing some of its most explosive playmakers.
An offensive line who was out-played in an early-season conference road loss, but made big strides heading into the playoffs.
Those characteristics certainly fit the 2020 Spoofhounds as they enter the playoffs, but they are also characteristics of the most recent Spoofhound state championship team — a team that this year’s seniors were a part of as freshmen.
“Like Coach (Matt) Webb said in the huddle, in 2017, they lost two games in the regular season, they came back, beat Chillicothe and they were state champs,” Maryville senior Matt Goodridge said. “We are looking to move on and get better each day.”
Webb eluded to the 2017 team in the postgame huddle after beating Lafayette in the season finale.
“Coach Webb was just talking about them in the huddle after the game,” Maryville senior Kade Wilmes said. “He said that team reminds him of us, and that we just have to keep working, pushing, and that is how we can be too.”
Webb, who has led the Hounds to three state titles in his tenure, has told the 2020 Spoofhounds that they remind him of that team and he has made sure they realize what that team accomplished.
“What you have to do to win state is you simply have to win one week at a time,” Webb said. “That is what the 2017 team was able to do, and that is what this team reminds me of.
"During that state championship run in ’17, we lost to Chillicothe in the regular season and we lost to Smithville rather convincingly and we did not win conference, similar to to what 2020 is. We had a lot of adversity and we were able to really focus and play our best football throughout districts and throughout the playoffs.”
Webb says the similarities go beyond the regular-season accomplishments.
“I do see some similarities with how tight-knit each one of these teams was,” Webb said. “Guys want to play for each other. To be honest, we aren’t the one seed. We are the underdog.
“No one around us is really talking about the Spoofhounds going to state very much, except for us. We control our own destiny and just have to maintain focus. It is a good spot to be in.”
In order to achieve the status that the 2017 team earned, the 2020 Spoofhounds will need to rattle off six-straight playoff victories. That quest begin Friday night in the Hound Pound where they will welcome Northeast (Kansas City).
“You either win or you go home,” Webb said. “It is that time of year with the excitement of the playoffs. You focus on yourself. You survive and move onto the next week.”
Northeast is 0-7 this season and before Saturday’s 34-18 loss to Southeast (Kansas City), hadn’t played a game closer than 36 points. They lost to Cameron 63-0 as the only common opponent between the two programs.
“What you have to do is focus on making yourself better,” Webb said. “We are playing well right now and we need to maintain that. To be able to do that, we have to make sure we take care of the football, and we win the process stuff.”
The playoffs beginning at home is a nice change for Maryville as they have been on the road since early September and are looking forward to being back in a stadium where they have enjoyed so much recent success.
“My, how things have changed since September 11th with how we are playing football,” Webb said. “It is exciting to play in the Hound Pound. … It is a special play to play.”
Elsewhere in the district, Maryville’s second-round matchup will likely pit them against MEC rival Cameron. The Dragons draw Central (Kansas City) in the the first round.
Maryville beat Cameron earlier this season 27-7, but the Dragons played that game without do-it-all quarterback Tyler Campbell. The Spoofhounds and Dragons finished the season with matching 6-3 records.
“They have had a good season and we will have to play very well,” Webb said.
If the seeds were to hold true, Maryville would have a road trip to Richmond for the district championship. Richmond is 7-1 this season, but tied with Maryville in the latest Missouri Media Poll. The two teams are tied for ninth in Class 3.
Webb won’t put much stock in polling if that matchup were to come though.
“An extremely talented team — they earned the one seed by having one loss,” Webb said.
First things first for Maryville though, they are six wins from the prize that all football teams in Missouri begin the year chasing. By Saturday morning, they hope to be five wins away.
“No where in the MSHSAA handbook does it say that you have to be undefeated to win a state championship,” Webb said. “All you have to do is play the best and beat the team that is in front of you.”