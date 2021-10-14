MARYVILLE, Mo. — Spoofhound seniors Addie Arnold, Grace Wright, Sloane McAdams, Jillian Ternus, Avery Baker and manager Spencer Willnerd were all honored before Thursday night’s Senior Night.
A game which saw Maryville start off slow but find their stride and carry that momentum to a sweep against Chillicothe.
“It was amazing,” Wright said. “It was a great win for us, especially on Senior Night. It was a little bit emotional, but it was amazing to reflect on the last four years.
“Just to see how far we’ve come from the time we were all freshmen is amazing.”
Following a 4-0 run from the visiting Hornets, aided mostly by unforced errors from the Spoofhounds, the first set was a back-and-forth affair.
With the score tied at 13 a piece, Maryville junior Anastyn Pettlon stepped to the serving line. After errors by Chillicothe for consecutive points, Rylee Vierthaler recorded a kill, putting the Spoofhounds up 16-13. The Spoofhounds would not trail again in the first set.
Ava Dumke, Ella Everhart and Wright all had key service opportunities in the first set that would prove to be the difference in the 25-22 victory.
The strength of the Spoofhounds service attack only got more dominant as the game went on, with several more players getting aces in the match. Dumke started the second set with a 5-0 run, and Vierthaler would have a 5-0 run of her own — making the score 10-5 shortly into the second set.
Junior libero Kennedy Kurz was all over the floor and extended the Spoofhound lead to 15-11 before Pettlon would step to the line again and serve up back-to-back aces extending Maryville’s lead. Everhart would finish the second series on a 5-0 run making the final in set number two, 25-14 in favor of the home team.
The final set, fittingly on Senior Night, belonged to the Spoofhound seniors. Sloane McAdams rattled off nine-consecutive points, with several aces and punctuated by a kill from Dumke. Senior Avery Baker got in on the service fun, and was able to notch a pair of points for the Spoofhounds in the final set.
“They are leaders all over the place — on the court, off the court, on the bench, in practice — and so that is what makes this group of seniors so special,” Maryville coach Bailey Cook said. “It was really fun getting to honor them tonight and just thank them for all that they have done — not only this year, but for the team in general for all four years.”
The athleticism and power of the Spoofhounds proved to be overwhelming to the Hornets in the final set, and Maryville cruised to 25-6 victory.
“It was just a lot of fun,” Wright said. “We were all smiling the whole time, so I couldn’t ask for a better Senior Night.”
Maryville will play in the Lewis Central Tournament in Council Bluffs, Iowa, this Saturday and be back home on Tuesday to host St. Pius X.