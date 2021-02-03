MARYVILLE, Mo. — Kelly Obley has spent the past five seasons coaching under Maryville head coach Quentin Albrecht. There is no one who has seen the Spoofhounds play more basketball in the time the current group of players has been in high school than she has.
That is why Obley knew that even with her mentor missing the last two nights of games with a non-COVID-19 illness, the team would find a way to play its best even without Albrecht’s steady hand at the wheel.
“These girls make it really, really easy,” Obley said. “They go out there and they lead themselves. They are just able to make the decisions easier for Coach (Chase) Tolson and I — and Coach Albrecht — so we just get to sit back and have fun.”
The Spoofhounds proved their mettle once more on Wednesday night when the faced off with another top opponent with Class 2 No. 5 ranked Bishop LeBlond. The Hounds continued their dominance over that stretch with a 62-36 victory in the Hound Pound.
“The energy that they showed coming out to start the game, the intensity level that they had, and the way that they played for each other is something that we are really proud of,” Obley said.
In the Spoofhounds’s last 15 games, they have faced just one opponent with a losing record. Despite that difficult slate, Maryville is winning by games this season by a margin of 22 points per game.
Maryville senior Emily Cassavaugh hopes for a speedy return for Albrecht, but feels the team was lucky to have Obley available to step in.
“It is fun to be with her,” Cassavaugh said. “She always has a great outlook at life. She always has an upbeat attitude. I think it was great to have that on the bench, and to see her have fun with it too. She is always just focused so hard on basketball, but I feel like she had a little bit of fun tonight too.”
Maryville (16-1) wasted very little time in putting the game out of reach for the Eagles (12-5). Sophomore Rylee Vierthaler and Anastyn Pettlon combined for the first four points of the game before LeBlond got on the board.
“We came out pretty good,” Pettlon said. “It felt nice to beat a good team.”
Cassavaugh hit a 3-pointer to spark a 7-0 Maryville run with gave them a 11-2 lead. LeBlond cut the margin to 12-7, but Maryville closed the first quarter and opened the second on a 15-0 run which included a trio of 3-pointer — two by Serena Sundell and one by Pettlon.
“I think we came in strong and I don’t think we could have come in any better,” Cassavaugh said.
LeBlond sophomore Shae Lewis briefly quelled momentum with a basket to cut the lead back under 20 at 27-9, but Sundell immediately answered with another 3-pointer which catapulted Maryville into a 13-2 run. In total, the Hounds finished the first half on a 28-4 spurt.
Obley was able to play the recently expanded bench extra minutes late in the first half and throughout the second half. That meant extra rest for Sundell, Cassavaugh, Pettlon and Vierthaler who each have played heavy minutes, if the entire games in any competitive contests.
It also meant Obley got to experiment with different lineups including one without upperclassmen Sundell, Cassavaugh and Cullin. That allowed Pettlon and Vierthaler to play with the group that the Hounds may be leaning on in a couple years.
“For the past two games, we’ve gotten to have all ten girls on the court which has been great,” Obley said. “I think it just shows their hard work that they have been putting in to be able to step in a game and the level of play doesn’t drop off.”
The second half also included plenty of friendly banter between the two teams including Cassavaugh and LeBlond junior Sloan Lewis.
“It was so much fun,” Cassavaugh said. “Sloan, she is like one of my best friends. I knew I would have to guard her because I guard her every year. We just have grown so much from basketball. We went in, and we took it seriously, but at times, we were joking around, trash talking each other. It is a good trash talk.”
Maryville’s lead grew to as high as 33 points before the Eagles chipped away at it late, but by then the outcome was already well decided.
Sundell led the Hounds in scoring with 20 while Vierthaler had 16 and Pettlon had 13. Cassavaugh had five and freshman Ava Dumke had four while Halle Buck and Cullin each had two.
LeBlond was led by Shae Lewis’ eight points, but Sundell drew the assignment of Eagle star Tatum Studer and held her to six.
“Serena Sundell provides for us so much more than what she does just on the offensive end,” Obley said. “How she can lock down any player at any time time is something that is really big for us.”
Maryville will now play in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Showcase at Benton in St. Joseph. The Hounds will face Central (9-6) who has won five of its last six games. The game tips at 4 p.m.