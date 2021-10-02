ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Teams don’t usually schedule the Maryville Spoofhounds to be in town for their Homecoming festivities. Benton did on Friday night, however, and the Spoofhounds quieted the party very quickly in a 47-12 rout.
Maryville (3-3; 3-1 MEC) was fast out of the gate — quite literally — as junior Drew Burns took the opening kickoff back all the way to the Cardinal 10-yard line before being shoved out of bounds.
“Momentum right off the bat for us,” Burns said. “Wide open hole right down middle, perfectly blocked for me. Kind of upset I got caught by the kicker, but hey, put us in good position to score.”
The Spoofhounds went to work in the running game and junior fullback Cooper Loe plunged in from four yards out for the game’s first points.
Moments later, the Spoofhounds forced a fumble which senior safety Clay Pritzel jumped on at the Benton 15-yard line. Again, the running game got to work with Burns and Caden Stoecklein each popping off five-yard runs and senior quarterback Connor Drake scoring on a one-yard sneak for a 13-0 lead.
The passing game for the Spoofhounds got involved on the next drive with Drake completing all three of his passes and the last one being a 17-yard strike to Kyle Stuart for a touchdown. He added another completion for two-point conversion to Loe, who made a nice catch in traffic.
“My line, they give me excellent time. My wide receivers run good routes, and they make my job easy to put the ball on them. (Coach Matt) Houchin calls good calls,” Drake said. “So it is just easy. I just have to go out there and execute and my teammates allow me to do that.”
The teams exchanged turnovers on downs the next drives, but another play from Burns sparked momentum again as he grabbed an interception and returned it to the Maryville 44-yard line.
“It is all new to all four of them really,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said of the secondary. “I’m real proud of the way we are executing coverage better.”
On the first play from scrimmage, Stoecklein found space for a 16-yard run and then Drake went deep to connect with sophomore Delton Davis on a 40-yard touchdown.
“I think Connor is doing a really good job — he is executing,” Webb said. “Early in the season, I thought he was kind of forcing the ball down the field, maybe where he shouldn’t have. … Now he is taking more of what they are giving him.”
The Spoofhounds continued to score however they desired in the first half with senior Tyler Siemer getting loose for a 43-yard touchdown, and Loe getting in the end zone defensively on a strip-and-score for a 41-0 lead.
“I think what we are doing best is just swarming to the ball, getting all the guys there and just playing as a team,” Loe said.
Benton returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to make the halftime margin 41-6.
The second half included a running clock and the chance for a lot of the Maryville depth chart to get some game action against the Benton first string.
One player who has impressed the past two weeks with his opportunities is sophomore quarterback Derek Quinlin, who would appear to be next in line for the job after Drake graduates. The young passer has impressed his mentor.
“DQ got some first team reps so he can learn and get better for next year,” Drake said. “… DQ is basically my little brother. I just tell him everything I’ve learned from Ben (Walker), (Coach Matt) Houchin and (Coach Marcus Grudzinski). I’m giving that to him so he can ball out next year.”
Maryville added another touchdown on a Macen Shurvington run in the third quarter and Benton scored once more as the running clock dwindled away in the fourth quarter for a 47-12 final score.
Maryville is set to get a stiffer test next week for its own Homecoming as Lincoln College Prep visits Maryville. The Blue Tigers are 6-0 and the No. 6 team in Class 4.
“They are a good team,” Burns said. “They are athletic, but we just need to handle our own, read our keys, do what we are supposed to, do what we are coached to do, and we should hold tel to a low amount of points again.”