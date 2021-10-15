KANSAS CITY — Maryville got a pair of goals from Jacob Ferris and vanquished some past demons against a regional power, beating St. Pius X, 3-0, on Thursday.
The win was big in quite a few ways for the Spoofhounds.
First, it locked up the Midland Empire Conference championship for the fifth time in school history and a win on Thursday, Oct. 21, against Lafayette would mean only the second outright league title for Maryville. The first, incidentally, came in 2001-2002, the first year it was a recognized championship sport for the MEC.
Secondly, the win got the Spoofhounds (9-4-1) back in the win column after a 0-2 showing at the KC Showcase last week losing to Lincoln College Prep and St. Paul Lutheran. The losses last week saw Maryville drop from No. 1 in Class 1 in the Missouri Soccer rankings to No. 3 this week.
“We had a really nice game last week against Lincoln College Prep but Saturday was a tough day,” Maryville assistant coach Chase Tolson said. “We didn’t play well and it wasn’t a fun day. We are excited to have a good game and to follow that up with a big conference win. Now, we got to beat Lafayette next week and be undefeated conference champions.”
Thirdly, this win was important due to the historical aspect of beating the Warriors.
Maryville was 1-7 against St. Pius in recent meetings and have not won a game in Kansas City. That all changed when Ferris scored early in the game and then his marker in the 53rd minute accounted for the final score.
“I don’t like coming down there, it’s a long drive and then we usually have a bad loss here from the past years or like three years ago in sectionals,” Ferris said. “It’s really disappointing but today we powered through and we played good today.”
Ferris’ first goal came early, on a pass from Andrew Cronk, and at halftime the Spoofhounds led 1-0.
Early in the second half, the Warriors (4-12) had a good shot on goal, but Jaxson Staples stopped it and then had to dive on the loose ball in front of the right post, getting there in time from a charging Warriors’ attacker. Late in the first half, Staples also made a nice save on a freekick by Pius to keep the score 1-0.
The Spoofhounds put the game away with two goals early in the second half.
Boyd Gallaher scored in the 45th minute – on a pass from Ferris.
“They say 2-0 is the most dangerous lead and (Coach) Jesus (Gonzalez) looked at me and said this is the most difficult part,” Tolson said. “We needed to get one more to be safe. Pro teams all the time get up two-nil and all the time the other teams come back.”
Ferris then made it 3-0 eight minutes after Gallaher’s goal and Staples secured his fourth shutout of the year.