CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The year before the Class of 2021 arrived on the Spoofhound varsity volleyball roster, the team was 12-15-1.
Over the course of four seasons, the group of seven seniors has driven the rise of Spoofhound volleyball to the point where they swept Central (Park Hills) (25-20, 25-21, 25-22) on Friday morning to win the program’s first state championship.
“It feels great,” Maryville senior Klarysa Stolte said. “We have worked for this the entire year and I didn’t doubt our team at all.”
After falling in the district championship in both 2017 and 2018, the Spoofhounds broke through in 2019 with a district championship, but a sectional loss left them short of their ultimate goal.
In 2020, the Spoofhounds (21-2) would not be denied, and in the Final Four, they were dominant with six-straight victorious sets against Hermann and Central to win the title after dropping the first set to Hermann on Thursday.
“Sophomore year, if you told us we were going to be state champions our senior year, we would have never believed it,” Stolte said. “We have grown so much together.”
Against Central (27-6-3), the Spoofhounds knew early that they were in control with their power-hitting lineup.
“We were kind of all on fire,” Maryville senior Kelsey Scott said. “We were really pumped up to win.”
With the set even at 3-3, Serena Sundell and Morgan Stoecklein collected kills and Sundell added an ace. The Rebels block had zero answers for Sundell, who played her final competitive volleyball game before going to Kansas State to continue her basketball career.
“It is a special way to go out, so I couldn’t be any happier,” Sundell said.
Sundell finished with 26 kills and three aces to lead the Hounds in each category.
“Our passers did a great job,” Sundell said. “Our passers were on, and our hitters were all moving together. It is hard to stop us especially with our tempo when the sets are so fast. It was a really good feeling.”
Rylee Vierthaler gave the Rebels similar troubles with her power and collected a kill to extend the margin to 17-12. Vierthaler finished second on the team with 10 kills.
Central got within 23-20, but Sundell finished things with a kill and an ace.
“After the first set, it really boosted our confidence to know that we can win state,” Stoecklein said.
While the first set felt easy at times of Maryville, the second set was anything but. The Hounds kept things close, but never led early in the match and trailed 17-20.
Scott got Maryville going with a kill and an ace to even things at 20-20. After Central broke the run, a Sundell kill evened things back up before Maryville took its first lead. Sundell added two more kills as Maryville closed the set on a 5-0 run.
“After the second set, when we could just wideout whenever we wanted to,” Sundell said. “People were putting the ball down and after the second set, it started hitting up that we have one more to go, and we are state champions.”
Central grabbed an early third-set lead 9-5, but Scott quelled momentum with a kill then combined with Sundell for a block. Sundell then took over.
The next five Maryville kills came from Sundell’s right arm, and she gave Maryville a lead which they would not surrender again. Central kept things tight, but Vierthaler hammered him the winning kill for a 25-22 state-title clinching set.
“They had the grit and mental toughness to push through and accomplish their goals,” Maryville coach Miranda Mizera said.
For a majority of the roster suited for Friday’’s match, the win was the final match they will play, but they couldn’t imagine ending it any other way.
Macy Loe has been the team’s ‘quarterback’ all season, setting up her teammates with her quick decision-making. She finished with 40 assists and was the first Spoofhound player handed the State Championship Trophy by Mizera.
“Everything has built up to this moment,” Loe said.
The ride to the programs first title is not one any of the players will forget anytime soon.
“This is how we wanted to go out, so that was our goal all season,” Sundell said. “We just wanted to go out and make history, but not only that but set a tradition.”
The senior class is one that the program will always remember.
“I love every single girl on this team,” Vierthaler said. “It is so said to see them go, but we ended in such a good way. It just feels good.”