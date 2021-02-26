MARYVILLE, Mo. — Serena Sundell turned as she was climbing the ladder and asked coach Quentin Albrecht if she could take a square. He responded that she could take whatever she wanted.
After all that Sundell and her senior class have given to the Maryville girls basketball program, four knots of the championship net didn’t seem like too much to ask for following the Spoofhounds’ 47-34 win over Chillicothe to earn Maryville its first outright Midland Empire Conference championship since the 1986-1987 season.
“Any time that you do something that hasn’t happened in 35 years — that is back when their parents were maybe in high school — I think it is a significant accomplishment,” Albrecht said.
In 1987, Albrecht had just graduated from Northwest Missouri State and was looking to begin his career. Assistant coaches Kelly Obley and Chase Tolson had yet to be born. The Spoofhound girls basketball program has endured some tough times since then.
When Cassavaugh and Sundell burst onto the varsity scene as freshmen, the program was coming off 5-straight losing seasons with seven games being the most any team had won over that stretch.
In their freshman season, the team won 11 games. As sophomores, they won 16 — finished with a winning record — and made it to the district championship game. As juniors, they shared the conference championship and won the district. This season, Sundell and Cassavaugh became the first players under Albrecht to sign to play college basketball and the MEC champions will go into the playoffs as the No. 2-ranked team in the state.
“I feel like we have left something here for when we all leave,” Maryville senior Emily Cassavaugh said.
“It is super exciting to look back and say, ‘Hey, we did this.’ Of course it wasn’t just us. We’ve had people come up through the program, but to start out with what we had to what have now, it is just insane to think about how good we’ve gotten and how we’ve all grown.”
Cassavaugh started the day with her signing ceremony to make it official with North Central Missouri College. The senior seemed to carry momentum from that into the game as she found Sundell on a back-door cut 18 seconds into action for the game’s first points.
“It was a rollercoaster day to say the least,” Cassavaugh said. “It was exciting to sign. It was great to have Coach (Jenni) Croy (of NCMC) come down with everyone. Then the game started off pretty great.”
Cassavaugh continued her quick start with a 3-pointer to give the Hounds a 7-0 lead. The future Pirate has made it a habit of hitting early 3-pointers this season as the defense focuses on stopping Sundell as well as sophomores Anastyn Pettlon and Rylee Vierthaler.
“We have four different girls who can step behind that 3-point line and put the ball in the basket,” Albrecht said. “Everyone knows about Serena. I think everyone knows about Anastyn and they are learning about Rylee’s ability to go out there. So when they leave Emily wide open on the perimeter, it is a mistake because she can knock those down.”
The Hornets attempted to muck up the game with a triangle-and-2 defense and by completely taking the air out of the ball on the offensive end. Cassavaugh respected the strategy.
“I would give them props,” Cassavaugh said. “Not a lot of teams think to do that, but if you can stop our fast transition game, I give them props for thinking of it. … I think we overcame adversity a lot tonight.”
While Maryville went cold shooting the ball, Chillicothe’s first three made baskets were 3-pointers. A 3-point play by junior Essie Hicks cut the Maryville lead to 13-12 early in the second quarter.
Vierthaler would not let the Hornets get a lead and scored nine of the Spoofhounds’ 11 second-quarter points. Despite their shooting woes and Sundell being held to four points in the half, the Hounds went into halftime leading 22-18.
“The big thing about these girls is that any night we could have a girl step up,” Albrecht said. “We’ve had five different girls score in double figures at some point during the season.”
While the teams were in the locker room, the game changed. Warming up for the next game, Maryville senior Marc Gustafson went up to dunk the ball. As he grabbed the rim, there was a loud pop as the backboard glass shattered. It stayed together, but was not playable.
That meant the second half was moved to the smaller FEMA gym. The new environment only furthered the shooting woes for both teams. Cassavaugh opened the second half with a 3-pointer, but the teams went cold with the only basket coming from Chillicothe’s Brook Horton, until Pettlon capped the scoring in the quarter with a 3-pointer to push the lead to 29-20.
Vierthaler stretched the margin to double figures with a pair of free throws to open the fourth quarter and Sundell added two more for a 33-20 lead. Junior Lauren Cullin then scored her first points of the night to push the lead to 15 points.
“We just had to realize that we have to trust that our shots will fall and even if they aren’ falling right now, we have to keep shooting them,” Vierthaler said.
Horton ended the run with a score, but Vierthaler knocked down a 3-pointer for a 16-point lead. The margin hovered around their for the remainder of the game until a late 3-pointer by Chillicothe’s Jolie Bonderer sliced the final margin.
Vierthaler led the Hounds with 20 points while Sundell and Cassavaugh each added 11.
Chillicothe was led by Bonderer’s 16 points.
Maryville now turns its attention to the the district playoffs where the top seeded Hounds get a bye before hosting the winner of Cameron and Savannah on Tuesday.