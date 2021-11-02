LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Last season, the Maryville Spoofhounds advanced further than they ever have in the state soccer playoffs — reaching the state quarterfinals.
This season, the No. 4 ranked team in the state is looking at making it even further and that run began on Monday night with a 9-1 win over Lutheran (Kansas City) in Lee’s Summit.
“It is really exciting, knowing how far we can go,” Maryville junior Marcus Henggeler said. “We have great chemistry. We are playing really well and we know what we need to do.”
Maryville’s Class 1, District 8 bracket is unique this season because they have not played any of the other teams in the district all season. The Spoofhounds have challenged themselves a lot this year by playing larger schools instead of their fellow Class 1 teams.
“I think we are ready to face anybody at this point of the season,” Maryville coach Jesus Gonzalez said.
That quality competition has helped them in the state rankings this year, but the lack of familiarity with the rest of the district pushed them down to a No. 2 seed behind host school Summit Christian Academy who is the fifth-ranked team in the state.
“It was wonderful to get a taste of district play just to see what level the other teams in our district are,” Maryville senior James DiStefano said. “We've been playing a lot of higher class teams so coming down here, (we still wanted to) prove that we are still worth a lot.”
Maryville (13-5-1) made it clear early on that they were not overlooking Lutheran with the Summit Christian match looming.
Senior forward Jacob Ferris got the scoring going less than seven minutes into the match with a goal.
Ferris’ second goal came at the 26:57 mark of the first half, and 33 seconds later, Lutheran was called for a handball which gave junior midfielder Quinn Pettlon a penalty kick. Pettlon calmly put it in the back of the net and Maryville was up 3-0.
Lutheran got a goal back on a scramble in front of the net with just under seven minutes left in the half, but the Hounds answered with Ferris completing his hat trick and DiStefano creating a one-on-one with the keeper which he cashed in for a 5-1 lead at intermission.
DiStefano added two more goals in the second half while sophomore forward Kason Teale had one and Ferris ended the match with just under 10 minutes left on the clock with a goal to trigger the mercy rule.
“Everyone was involved today and they looked great,” Gonzalez said. “As long as they feel comfortable playing each other, we are going to be fine.”
The Spoofhound scoring attack is led by three seniors with Andrew Cronk, DiStefano and Ferris, along with Teale. The nine goals on Monday is a season-high for the Hounds and fourth time that the 8-goal mercy rule has been implemented this year.
“The chemistry has just been really good,” DiStefano said. “Quinn makes great passes. Truett (Haer) holding the ball up. Jacob just being 99 pace in FIFA as I’d say — he is just so fast.”
The defensive backline also received a boost on Monday with senior Tegan Haer getting back on the field. Haer is one of the team’s top center-backs along with sophomore Boyd Gallaher.
Henggeler has shifted over to center back with Haer limited. Having the full complement of options on defense only makes the team more confident though.
“It feels good having everyone healthy and ready to go,” Gonzalez said.
The district championship game against Summit Christian Academy will kick off on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The two teams have never played each other, but they share four common opponents this year.
Maryville beat Barstow 4-2, while Summit Christian lost 2-1. Both teams beat Lutheran and Lafayette with Maryville winning by larger margins in each. Maryville lost 6-1 to St. Paul Lutheran while Summit Christian lost 3-2.
“The team who makes the least mistakes is the team that is going to win,” Gonzalez said.
If the Spoofhounds can beat Summit Christian, they would play the District 7 champion on Nov. 13. District 7 includes the No. 2 ranked team in the state with undefeated Smithton.