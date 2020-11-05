CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Thursday’s Class 3 semifinal featured a pair of the premier hitters in the state with Maryville’s Serena Sundell facing off with Hermann’s Grace Winkelmann. The two stars showed up too with Sundell racking up 25 kills and Winkelmann accounting for 23.
The difference, however, came from the Spoofhound supporting cast which insured Sundell wouldn’t have to try and win the match herself. The Spoofhounds advanced to the state championship game in four sets (15-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22).
“We are going to the state championship,” Sundell said. “It still hasn’t set in really, but we are here making history. I think for us to have this opportunity, we're just very grateful, and we are going to go and take advantage of it.”
Aside from Sundell, senior Kelsey Scott and sophomore Rylee Vierthaler each had nine kills and senior Morgan Stoecklein had five.
“It is never really on me, it is on all of us,” Sundell said. “I’m just really proud of the way we played.”
Macy Loe was stellar all morning, feeding her hitters and making all the right decisions. She finished with 43 assists and 18 digs.
The Spoofhounds started slow in the first set and were relying heavily on tips rather than taking full swings. Coach Miranda Mizera called on her team to get back the aggressiveness that got them to the Final Four.
“We aren’t going to beat a scrappy team like Hermann on tips, that was something Coach told me after the first set, and told me that I needed to change and work on it,” Sundell said. “I just had to come out and be more aggressive and make them stop my swing.”
For Mizera, that has been the message thought the postseason.
“We are facing good teams no matter what, and tips are not going to cut it,” Mizera said. “We got to go out swinging, and we have to be aggressive.”
After falling behind 5-1 in the second, the Spoofhounds (20-2) began to put that advice to use with a 7-1 run which was capped with a loud kill by Vierthaler. The Spoofhound lead kept growing with back-to-back kills by Sundell making the score 21-11.
“We realized that we really had to get everything in gear,” Loe said.
Hermann (25-7-3) came back with with a run to pull within 22-16, but Vierthaler finished off another point to give the Hounds back momentum, and they evened the match at 1-1.
With the third set all even at 11-11, Scott served up an ace to put the Spoofhounds in front before Sundell connected on back-to-back kills.
“The other team wasn’t doing too well at picking up our hitters, so we were trying to run a lot of quicks,” Loe said. “I think that really helped. Serena was on like always and Rylee was playing really well, so I think those two in the front row together really helped us because they can’t stop either of them.”
The Spoofhound lead got to 20-15 on another kill by Sundell. Hermann got back to within two points twice at 22-20 and then 23-21, but each time Sundell answered with a kill.
A block by Vierthaler ended the third set.
The fourth set was the closest set of the night throughout. The offense ran through Sundell early and a kill put the Hounds up 12-9.
Hermann hung around until a 5-1 run was able to tie the set at 21-21. Vierthaler came through with a tip to but the Hounds back in front, but Winkelmann answered with a kill.
Vierthaler and Anastyn Pettlon combined for a block to keep the Hounds in front before kills by Stoecklein and Scott sent Maryville to the finals for the first time in school history.
“Coach told us on the sidelines that she wanted Macy to set me, so I already knew that it was it was coming to me,” Scott said on the kill that put Maryville into the finals. “I just made sure to get up and swing big.”
The Spoofhounds’ only previous trip to the Final Four ended with a fourth-place finish in 2009.
Maryville will battle Central (Park Hills) at 9 a.m., on Friday.
Central (27-5-3) beat Springfield Catholic 3-1 to earn its spot in the finals. Hermann swept Springfield Catholic in the third-place game.
After their slow start against Hermann, Sundell says the Hounds will make sure they are ready to go prior to the state championship match.
“We’ll figure something out,” Sundell said. “We need to have a dance party or do something crazy to get us going.”