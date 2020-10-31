KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Morgan Stoecklein had been waiting for this moment the entire match.
The senior, and the Spoofhounds' second-leading kill getter this season, had been taking some big swings and finding success against Pleasant Hill. But with a 14-11 lead in the fifth set, she decided it was time for a bit of finesse.
“I hadn't tipped the ball all game, so I knew they wouldn't expect it,” Stoecklein said. “I looked at her (setter Macy Loe) and said 'set me up and I'm going to tip it right there.' That is what I did, and oh my God, it was open. It just felt unreal.”
The outside hitter came right down to middle of the floor and tipped the match-sealing ball to the right side of the Chicks' front row where it fell without a player even close enough to attempt to keep it alive.
“Right before that play, she said, 'Just give it to me and I'll put it down,” Maryville setter Macy Loe said. “I trusted her and said, 'OK, I'll give it to you.'”
The well-placed ball kicked off the celebration that Stoecklein and her teammates have been waiting for their entire careers. With the 3-2 victory over Pleasant Hill, Maryville (19-2) earned just its second trip to the MSHSAA volleyball Final Four all-time and its first since 2009.
“It is incredible,” Maryville senior Klarysa Stolte said. “We have wanted this since our sophomore year playing varsity together. I never doubted us.”
Pleasant Hill (22-8) ended Maryville's season a year ago in the sectional round with a sweep in the sectional round of the state tournament. Earlier this season, the Chicks handed the Spoofhounds one of just two losses they have this year with a five-set victory in Pleasant Hill.
“We were just due for some revenge,” Maryville senior Serena Sundell said. “We knew that it was going to hurt if we lost to them three times. We knew we didn't want to experience that feeling.”
This season, Maryville got through the sectional round with a 25-12, 25-17 and 25-18 sweep of Odessa. On the other side of the bracket, Pleasant Hill beat host-school Notre Dame de Sion 3-1.
In the early going of the first, Loe got the Hounds rolling with a kill and a pair of aces. The Spoofhounds took a 10-5 lead after a block combined on by Kelsey Scott and Stoecklein.
A 5-0 Chick run quickly tied the match at 10. The teams traded leads until Pleasant Hill grabbed a 23-22 advantage.
Stoecklein tied the set at 23-23 with a kill and senior Serena Sundell delivered the victory to two more kills.
Maryville appeared to get off to a 3-0 start in the second set, but a late call by one of the officials awarded a point to Pleasant Hill instead. Maryville coach Miranda Mizera argued the call with the official, but the ruling stood and seemed to give the Chicks momentum as they turned a 2-0 deficit into a 7-3 lead. The Spoofhounds would never lead in that set again and fell 25-18.
Maryville took momentum back in the third set with Sundell having four of the Hounds' first five points. Stoecklein's serve extended the lead though and the second of a pair of aces put Maryville in front 15-8.
Sundell had back-to-back kills to make it 18-10, but finishing flurry was sparked by the unlikeliest of hitters. Loe found herself hitting rather than setting with a standing swing which found a hole for a 21-13 lead. Moments later, she repeated the feat.
“I don't, obviously, hit at all,” Loe said. “The ball was up, and I was just ready to be aggressive.”
Maryville won the third set 25-15.
Pleasant Hill built a big 8-2 in the early going of the fourth set, and Maryville could not dig out of the hole. They got within 22-18 on a Sundell kill, but that was as close as it got with Pleasant Hill winning 25-19.
The Chicks seemed like they were repeating the fourth set in the fifth with a 5-1 lead out of the gate, but this time Maryville answered. And they answered big.
Sundell started things with a kill before Anastyn Pettlon connected on an ace, Rylee Vierthaler had a block and Pettlon fired off another ace to give Maryville a 6-5 lead.
“We knew, we had to go now, or we are done,” Sundell said.
Pleasant Hill tied it at 6-6, but Sundell notched four-straight kills to give Maryville a 10-6 lead.
“Serena wanted it, we all wanted it, and we just knew if we set her up the right way, she was going to be able to take us there,” Stolte said.
The Chicks got back within 11-10, but Sundell picked up a kill to make sure Maryville kept the lead. Vierthaler added a block and Stoecklein sent the Spoofhound crowd and the limited student section into celebration mode with a kill.
“It feels unreal,” Stoecklein said. “It feels amazing. I can't stop smiling.”
Maryville was given a strict allotment of tickets for the event, but the players set 10 of those aside so they could have a student section. The move paid off with a loud group of eight boys dressed in Halloween costumes, who gave the match some extra energy.
“We got 50 tickets for the game so we set aside like 10 so we could have a little bit of a student section,” Scott said. “We were all really excited to have a little bit of somebody to cheer us on.”
The group consisted of Trey Houchin, Caleb Kreizinger, Marc Gustafson, Brady Farnan, Matt Goodridge, Drew Burns, Cooper Loe and Caden Stoecklein.
Maryville will have plenty of energy of its own when the team heads down to Cape Girardeau for Thursday's semifinal game with Herrman (24-6-3). That game will be at 9 a.m.
“It is surreal,” Scott said. “I don't know how to explain it, it is just crazy.”
The state championship match is at 9 a.m., on Friday while the third-place match is 11 a.m., on Thursday. The other half of the Final Four is Central (Park Hills) (26-5-3) and Springfield Catholic (33-2-1).
“Going into the next match, I think these girls have all the confidence in the world now,” Mizera said.