CAMERON, Mo. — Maryville needed a spark. For the last four years, when that happens, Spoofhound volleyball tends to turn to Serena Sundell.
It is not like that is a secret for opposing teams, but just because you know something is coming doesn't mean you can stop it. With Cameron holding a 24-20 lead in the third set on Tuesday night and having the match tied 1-1, the Dragons (9-7) knew that the Spoofhounds were going to their All-State hitter.
Maryville picked up a point to get within 24-21 and senior Morgan Stoecklein stepped to the service line. Stoecklein unleashed three of the strongest serves of the night which were returned, but without force and allowed Maryville to run its offense.
“I had never felt so many nerves,” Stoecklein said. “So when I got it over the net and my teammates were able to put it down for me to keep serving, it was the best feeling.”
That offense was fueled by Sundell who put down three-straight kills to even the match at 24-24.
Even with Stoecklein, the team's second-most productive hitter this season, serving, Maryville was able to find a complement to Sundell with sophomore Rylee Vierthaler. Vierthaler picked up a clutch kill to give Maryville the lead.
“We knew we could come back,” Maryville senior Kelsey Scott said. “It just came down to who was going to fight the hardest.”
Stoecklein's next serve left Cameron scrambling and the Dragons hit the ball into the net to cap Maryville's 6-0 run for a 26-24 third-set win.
“Just a determination and an understanding that the game is not over until you say it is,” Maryville coach Miranda Mizera said on what she saw from her team's rally. “I think they really took ahold of that concept and the confidence they needed to finish off that set.”
A fourth-set win gave Maryville the 3-1 win and advanced them to the district championship match on Thursday where they will meet Savannah.
Cameron came out strong in the first set and knocked Maryville on its heels. The Dragons, who were coming off a 5-set victory over Chillicothe the night before, built a 17-11 lead. The Hounds attempted to battle back, but could never get closer than four and fell 25-20.
“(Cameron) played amazing tonight, they really did,” Stoecklein said. “They deserved that first set. They out-played us, they out-worked us, and they had more energy.”
Mizera acknowledged Cameron's strong play, but said her team needs to learn from the experience as well.
“If you want the truth, the message was, 'get your heads out of your freaking butts,' but truthfully, they created the momentum at the end of the first set, and that is what took them through the rest of the match,” Mizera said. “That is what we talked about, how we had to create our own energy, especially when we are in someone else's gym.”
The Spoofhounds came out with a heavy dose of Sundell. Sundell scored the team's first five points of the set with kills.
“Technically and tactically, Serena was what drew that momentum out in the second set, but you don't see the behind the scenes of of the girls giggling with each other, the inside jokes and the energy that happens between points to keep them in the right frame of mind,” Mizera said
“They all did a great job and I think Morgan Stoecklein led that charge to get them to loosen up a little bit.”
Senior Macy Loe followed with an ace Maryville got out to a 7-2 lead. The Dragons cut it to 10-8, but Loe dumped one over for a kill and Sundell followed with a louder kill to regain momentum.
Maryville closed the second set with a 13-4 run highlighted by a total-team effort with Anastyn Pettlon, Scott, Vierthaler and Stoecklein each getting kills during the run.
“When she (Sundell) got some points, we all got fired up and it made us want to all get points too,” Scott said.
The team play carried all the way into the fourth set when Cameron took a 12-11 lead, but Maryville responded with a Vierthaler kill, a Vierthaler ace, a Scott block, a Scott ace and a Sundell block to go up 16-12.
From there, Maryville rolled to a 25-19 fourth-set win with Stoecklein, Vierthaler and Sundell getting the final three kills.
The Spoofhounds will play their Highway 71 rivals on Thursday at 6 p.m., in Cameron for the district championship.