The rest of the state is learning how to deal with the week-to-week uncertainty of who is and isn’t going to be in the lineup for a certain contest. The Maryville wrestling program already endured a crash course in that subject last season.
Injuries ravaged the Spoofhounds’ season a year ago, including key ones to returning state qualifiers Connor Weiss and Drew Spire.
“Freshman and sophomore year, I was just so used to competing,” Weiss said. “Junior year, I wasn’t able to so it just feels good to be back and doing what I am capable of doing.”
The plus side for the Hounds is that both Spire and Weiss return as upperclassmen this season to lead the team — along with senior Keiran Watkins — in what they hope to be a bounceback season.
“We are expecting quite a few people to return to state,” Maryville assistant coach Howard Dumke said.
Spire made the state tournament as a freshman in 2019 while Weiss made it in 2019 and 2018 and Watkins has advanced that far the last two seasons.
“We’ve got a board up in our wrestling room with all the names of past wrestlers here who have placed at state or won state,” Watkins said. “Ever since I was a little guy, I always remember looking up at that board and that being something that I wanted to do someday.
“This is my last chance and hopefully I get to achieve that goal that I’ve had since I was in elementary school.”
Another potential state qualifier returning is sophomore Kort Watkins who made it within one match of securing a spot in Columbia last season.
Weiss says that he hopes he and the senior class are able to leave their mark on the culture of the wrestling program.
“It is definitely important,” Weiss said. “I have to leave my footprint at Maryville High School, especially with wrestling. I have to be the best person that I can be to put the coaches in the best position to coach and improve the program for years to come.”
The Spoofhounds also are buoyed by the addition of six freshmen who will help them fill out the lighter weights on the roster and become more of a threat to win dual meets without open weight classes.
Among those key additions include freshmen Tucker and Tanner Turner.
“This year we’ve got the Turner boys (Tucker and Tanner) as well as some other fresh faces who will be able to take some of those other lighter spots,” Keiran Watkins said. “That should help us win as a team.”
On the girls side of things, sophomore Katie Weiss is team’s top returner after going 16-2 last year and falling one match short of the state meet.
Aside from Weiss, the rest of the girls roster includes junior Keelie Strating, sophomore Avery White and freshman Mohoganie Thomas.