MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound cheerleaders and Dazzlers felt more vital than ever last season with crowds limited at sporting events and the spirit squads providing much of the game-day atmosphere that athletes on the field have become accustomed to over the years.
With the roar of the crowd dulled, the cheer and dance teams worked hard to root on the teams on the field, but they too missed the big-game atmosphere that a Spoofhound football game in the Hound Pound provides.
The teams are excited to get that back this year.
“It is very important for us to be able to show the community what we have worked on,” junior cheerleader Lily Hansen said. “I’m really excited for a student section this year. Last year, it felt really dead on the sidelines. We did not have a lot of energy, but this year, we are going to have a lot of energy with the whole community at games. We are just really excited for everything to get kicked off and show how much growth we’ve made in the past year.”
The cheer team is geared up for another season and led by junior captains Hansen and Mia Roush. The team doesn’t have any senior girls this year.
“It means a lot to me because I’m able to be a leader on the team,” Hansen said. “I love everything about cheer and I’m excited to choreograph a lot of things for it.”
The preparation for the season is busy for the cheerleaders, especially the captains, but Hansen has enjoyed the process so far.
“We make our own music, which is very challenging and we already have that done,” Hansen said. “We have some of the stunts that are being choreographed and they are done. I’m really excited.”
In addition to 13 girls on the team this season, the cheerleaders have five boys participating this year. With Ivan Tiner, Collin Sowards, Kort Watkins, Dayne Henderson and Aikley Nicholson, the cheer squad is able to expand the stunts it is capable of.
“It allows us to do more stunts and go more advanced into competitions,” Roush said.
The Dazzlers are a young team this season with Anna Adwell being the lone senior. The team captain is excited for the young talent the group has.
“We have the biggest team we’ve ever had,” Adwell said. “We have 13 and we normally have only like 10 or 11.
“We take up the whole track basically and that is pretty exciting to do because normally we only take up a little portion.”
While Adwell enjoys the competitions that the Dazzlers compete in every year, she admits that there is something special about performing for a big crowd on a Friday night or at any event the community comes together for.
“We’ve been working on a dance for the downtown pep rally and the first-day-of-school assembly, and it is really good,” Adwell said. “I’m really excited to show everyone that and what we’ve been working on all summer.”
The Community Pep Rally is August 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Downtown Square. The Spoofhound band, Spectrum, cheerleaders and Dazzlers will all perform and the fall teams will be introduced to the public.
The first home football game is scheduled for September 17 when Maryville hosts St. Pius X in a matchup of the top two teams in the Midland Empire Conference last year and two returning state finalists.