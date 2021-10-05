MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound senior volleyball seniors had almost no varsity experience entering this season, but the group has been getting its chances this year and made the most of them in the fourth set on Monday against Mid-Buchanan.
Grace Wright has been the headliner of that senior group as a starter who has been a consistent presence at outside hitter. In the fourth set on Monday, Sloane McAdams checked in and sprawled for a dig which would open court on the other side of the net and gave the Spoofhounds a 9-3 lead.
“Sloane has that personality where no matter what — whether she makes a mistake or she gets an awesome dig — she will always have a smile on her face,” Maryville coach Bailey Cook said. “That is what every player needs.”
The Dragons (11-9-1), down 2-1, fought back with an extended 20-11 run to go up 23-20. The Spoofhounds (6-10) won back the serve, and senior Avery Baker checked into the lineup.
“We keep a lot of energy going on the bench which helps the momentum and we just know that everyone is cheering us on,” Baker said. “Coming off the bench, you just know that everyone has your back.”
Baker served the next four points as Maryville closed the match with a 5-0 run for a four-set victory (22-25, 25-11, 25-20, 25-23).
“Everybody on the bench is so engaged the entire time — they are always ready to come in and that helps so much,” Maryville junior Rylee Vierthaler said. “Avery really carried us there at the end. She did great.”
Senior Addie Arnold was the first Spoofhound off the bench to rush the floor and celebrate. She immediately hugged Baker, who was smiling ear to ear after the team’s win.
“That was a great time,” Baker said. “I had a lot of fun doing that. It was a little nerve-wracking but it was very fun to be out there and doing that.”
Cook was one of the next people to get to Baker and gave her a high five.
“I hear her talking to the girls on the court from the bench behind me,” Cook said. “That, especially as an upperclassman showing her leadership even when she is off the court, is amazing. To be able to come in the last few points of the set when she hasn’t played for a majority of the match shows a lot.”
The victory showed the Spoofhounds’ resiliency after the team dropped the first set 25-22.
The team responded in the second set with a 8-0 run behind junior setter Anastyn Pettlon’s serve.
Vierthaler had two kills during the run. She settled into the match after missing some of her swings early on.
“We kind of got thrown off in the beginning there,” Vierthaler said. “We started really slow, making a lot of errors ourselves. Our goal in the next few sets was to limit our errors and come out with some more energy.”
Sophomore Ava Dumke also stepped up as another option for Pettlon to feed the ball to. Her kill made the lead 16-8 in the second set.
“She has grown tremendously from the beginning of the season to now,” Cook said.
Freshman Sabryn Lager had the set-ending kill for the 25-11 win.
The third set was back and forth early and Mid-Buchanan had a 9-8 lead, but Maryville went on a 8-1 run with Dumke starting in with a kill and Dumke and Vierthaler combining on a block to cap the run. The Spoofhounds cruised to a 25-20 third set win to set the table for the fifth set and Baker’s big finish.
Maryville will be back in action at the Hound Pound on Thursday night when they host Benton in an MEC contest. It is also Cancer Awareness Night. The C-Team will start the action at 5 p.m. with the junior varsity and varsity to follow.
“Every set we continue to get better and continue to play better as one whole unit rather than six individuals,” Baker said. “It is just really cool to see us coming together.”