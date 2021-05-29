PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — Maryville girls soccer was on the verge of school history when it faced Pleasant Hill in the MSHSAA Class 2 State Quarterfinals May 29. The Spoofhounds’ history book, however, would stay the same as they dropped a 2-0 loss to the Chicks.
Maryville (17-4) was playing for its first ever trip to state semifinals, but they had to make it past a familiar foe first. The ’Hounds faced the Chicks (14-8) April 23 and lost that contest 2-1 at Eklund Field.
“I think we worked really well as a team,” junior defender Lauren Cullin said. “We really came into the game on fire. Our mindset was that we can’t let them beat us twice. We liked being the underdogs, we wanted to cause an upset but that didn’t happen.”
The entire first half of the game was similar to Downtown Los Angeles; gridlocked. The two teams would go back and forth on the field, neither being able to find the back of the net. The Spoofhounds seemed to have the advantage as they were able to get more shots closer to the goal.
Missed goals plagued both teams as the defenses were stifling. However, assistant coach Chase Tolson felt like his team played well despite a lack of offensive production.
“We’re really proud of our girls,” Tolson said. “We created a ton of chances and we think if one of those (shots) would’ve gone in, it would’ve been a completely different game. We were so close so many times.”
To lose in such a manner as narrowly missing goals, Tolson said, is one of the worst ways to finish a season. One shot in particular had some parents writhing with angst.
With a little more than 30 minutes remaining in the second half, a corner kick was received and shot toward Pleasant Hill’s keeper. The ball just barely missed the hands of the leaping goalie and banged off the bottom of the cross bar. The angle the ball hit the bar caused it to shoot straight into the ground and bounce on the line of the goal. As no whistles sounded, Maryville parents were standing and asking themselves why the goal didn’t count.
It was shots like this that frustrated Cullin more than she’s ever been in any of her sports.
“It is one of the most frustrating things,” Cullin said. “Out of the four sports that I play, barely missing a soccer goal is completely different than any other point I can think of.”
Pleasant Hill’s first goal came in the form of a miscommunication between sophomore goalkeeper Abby Swink and her defense. As the ball transitioned again to Maryville’s side of the turf, Swink ran up to defend the oncoming attack when the ball bounced over her head. As the ball rolled into the net, Maryville fans collectively repeated the word, ‘no.’ The Pleasant Hill fans erupted in cheering as it was the first goal of the game.
With a little less than 24 minutes remaining and the scoreboard showing a 1-0 tally, there was a chance the Spoofhounds could rally and survive. The next 18 minutes were host to a rollercoaster of emotions for the Maryville bleachers. The continuation of narrowly missed shots riled the crowd while the fear of Pleasant Hill’s speedy offense filled it with fear.
The dagger came in the form of a well-placed ball that dragged across the turf and rolled into the back of the net past a diving Swink. With 6 minutes to play, Pleasant Hill led 2-0.
“It was pretty much just pure disappointment,” Cullin said. “I wouldn’t say we were overly confident, but we were determined. It didn’t turn out how we wanted, so we’re disappointed. We won’t have our seniors next year, but I have a feeling we’ll be back.”
Tolson said he was most proud of the improvement he saw from the team throughout the season. From learning a new style of play to dealing with a new coaching staff, Maryville overcame a lot to get to the front porch and knock on history’s door.
Although the season ended in a blowout, both Cullin and Tolson are optimistic for the future. With 14 players possibly returning as sophomores or juniors, Tolson believes the future is brighter than what he saw this season.
“We’re planning on being back next year,” Tolson said. “We’re going to come back next year and be even better.”