CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The Maryville softball team saw its season end with a 11-0 loss to Chillicothe on Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 3, District 8 Tournament.
“Every memory that I've shared with these girls, I'll cherish forever,” Maryville senior Alonna Cross said. “... I don't have enough words to say how much I appreciate them and how much I love them, but just getting the chance to be a Spoofhound meant a lot.”
Chillicothe's Kinlei Boley controlled the game with five innings pitched, one hit, 13 strikeouts and no walks. At the plate, Boley was 3-for-3 with a double and homer.
Maryville sophomore Ella Schulte led the game off with a single, but the Spoofhounds were unable to get another baserunner. Boley struck out the next eight batters before Schulte grounded out to second base in the third inning.
Maryville freshman Emma Sprague was the starting pitcher for the Hounds and went 3 2/3 innings with 10 earned runs and 14 hits allowed. Schulte got the final out after surrendering one hit.
The game was the final contest for Spoofhound seniors Maggie Graham and Cross.
“For those who don't know me, I love these kids with everything I have,” Maryville coach Chandra DeMott said. “They really are my girls. I think of them like my own two. Every year, it is hard to watch them walk away. These two girls, just like all the ones I've had in the past, are going to be very successful young women out in our community and other communities. I'm very excited for them and what the future holds for them.”
The seniors enjoyed leading this year's young Spoofhound team and saw their group grow throughout the season.
“The saying is that you don't know what you got until it's gone, but family is forever,” Cross said. “I plan to keep in touch with these girls.”
Graham mentioned the lead-up to each game and the camaraderie of the team as the highlights of her time as a Spoofhound.
“Four years of this — it has been a really fun journey,” Graham said. “Growing up and playing with these girls, the bond is so strong between us. We've really improved a lot this season.”
District 8 has four of the top-10 ranked teams in the state with Chillicothe being second, Kirksville being fifth, Macon being ninth and Savannah being 10th. In Thursday's semifinals, Savannah will play Chillicothe and Kirksville will play Macon.