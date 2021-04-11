CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Maryville junior Brooklynn Holtman continued her sensational start to the track and field season on Friday at Chillicothe's Joe Shy Relays.
Holtman won all four events that she participated in with the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash and high jump. That performance made her the meet's highest-scoring individual girl and earned her the Bob Carter Memorial Gold Shoe.
The award is sponsored by the Chillicothe Constitution-Tribune and given to the highest scoring girl and boy each season at the Joe Shy Invitational. Carter was the newspaper's sports editor from 1973 until his death in 2001.
Kirksville's Owen Fraser won the award on the boys' side.
Aside from Holtman's big day, the Spoofhounds shined in the 100-meter hurdles where senior Ilse Flores was second and freshman Ella Schulte was fourth. Flores finished fourth in the pole vault.
Senior Ashlyn Alexander was third in the discus and senior Grace Ozanne was fifth in the triple jump.
For the boys, they participated short handed with their distance runners going to another meet, but Jesus Flores led them with fourth-place finishes in the triple jump and high jump as well as a sixth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles. Senior Beau Gillespie was fourth in the discus.
SOCCER
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The Spoofhounds (6-0) picked up their second win in as many days on Saturday with a 4-0 win over Odessa in the first round of the Excelsior Springs Tournament.
Sophomore Kennedy Kurz had two goals in the victory while Sam Johnson and Presley Ingram each had one and sophomore Abby Swink got her fifth shutout of the year.
On Friday, Maryville topped Bishop LeBlond 5-3 in St. Joseph.
Halle Buck and Cleo Johnson each had two goals for the Hounds while Lauren Cullin had one.
The Hounds will play in the Excelsior Springs Tournament semifinals on Monday at 3:15 p.m.