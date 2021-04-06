SAVANNAH — In a game full of big plays, a lucky break made the difference.
Maryville had the tying run on third base and go-ahead run on second base in the final inning. Down by a run, things looked promising for a chance to tie the game or regain the lead against Savannah.
But then a line drive to shortstop Tyson Hilsabeck turned into a double play and Savannah escaped with a 7-6 win in a non-conference game between Midland Empire Conference foes on Tuesday.
“I thought we had a pretty good chance,” Maryville coach Hans Plackemeier said. “We hit a line drive back to the shortstop and he doubled us off. It was a bad deal; just a bang-bang play. Our guy got a good secondary (lead) and he was hustling back (to third). It is just one of those things.”
Maryville (4-3) had almost the same scenarios in its final two innings, only not getting the run it needed like it got in the sixth.
The Spoofhounds trailed by two runs coming to bat in the sixth inning.
The first two batters reached safely. Connor Drake opened with a single and Adam Patton followed with a double to left field. The Savages went to the bullpen and brought in Parker Brayley. He recorded a quick strikeout, but gave up an opposite field, two-run single to Kade Wilmes to bring home both runners.
That tied the game at 6-6.
Trey Houchin drew a walk and after a fielder’s choice, Maryville had runners on the corners with two outs but a ground ball where the inning.
Savannah (5-4) then matched Maryville’s half of the inning by getting the first two runners on base.
Wyatt Jackson singled and Heisman LaFave drew a walk. Connor Weiss recorded a strikeout but then ran into trouble. A passed ball moved runners up and then a wild pitch allowed Jackson to score what was the winning run. Hilsabeck drew a walk to put runners on the corners.
That led Plackemeier to change pitchers, bringing in Patton from right field.
On only his third pitch, Patton coaxed a ground ball to Drake, who stepped on second base and threw to first to complete the double play.
That kept the deficit at one and gave Maryville a chance.
Weiss singled up the middle to open the top of the seventh. Caleb Kreizinger then hit a hard ground ball to second base and it was misplayed and both runners were safe. Drake laid down a sacrifice bunt to push both runners into scoring position.
For the second straight inning, a hit by Maryville would turn into another tie or another lead change.
Patton, on a 3-2 count, then lined a rocket to Hilsabeck, who caught it and threw to Ethan Dennis at third to complete the double play.
“That has kind of been the way the season went to tell you the truth,” Savannah coach Erich Bodenhausen said of the ebbs and flows in this game. “That was our season in a nutshell right there; a lot of ups and downs. I’m proud of the kids that we came out and overcame a deficit and made a comeback.”
The fast ending was just another big play in a game full of them.
Maryville went up early on a stolen base attempt by Cooper Loe. The throw down to second went into the outfield and Wilmes easily scored from third.
The game was tied 1-1 into the top of the fifth when Loe sent a fly ball over the center field wall. Three runs came home and the Spoofhounds led 4-1.
By the time Maryville batted again it trailed 6-4. Savannah scored four runs with two outs — two from free passes; a bases loaded walk and a hit by pitch.
Ethan Dudeck, the No. 8 hitter, delivered a two-run single that broke the tie but the inning ended when Maryville’s Brady Farnan threw a runner out at third base.
This was the first of three-straight games for Savannah against Maryville, while the Spoofhounds will play Cameron on Thursday before hosting Savannah on Friday. And in a unique twist, the two will play again on Tuesday back in Savannah.
Plackemeier kept his postgame chat with the Spoofhounds brief.
“I told them to keep their heads up,” he said. “If we do the small things the ball game turns out different. (Savannah) is the same team they always are. They will always hit the ball and we got to do the small things. You can’t make mistakes or they will beat you every time … every time.”