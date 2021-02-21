PLATTE CITY, Mo. — Spoofhound sophomore Katie Weiss was able to make it an extra step this season by making it out of the district tournament two weeks ago in Faucett. Her ultimate goal of making it to the state tournament will have to wait another season though.
The 151-pounder lost both her sectional matches on Saturday in Platte City. The first was to Fort Osage sophomore Haley Ward who won the sectional with 3-straight pins and goes into state with a 33-1 record.
Weiss faced Cameron's Justice Brewer in wrestlebacks was pinned.
The sectional tournament ends a strong second season for Weiss, who finishes with a 15-9 record and won her second-straight MEC Championship.
The girls' wrestling program will look to continue to grow next season with all three wrestlers eligible to return next season with Keelie Strating slated to be a senior and Avery White and Weiss set to be juniors.
The boys' wrestling season continues on Saturday with the sectional tournament at Excelsior Springs. Keiren Watkins, Kort Watkins, Drew Spire, Zeke Adamson and Erich McEwen will each wrestle in the tournament which will begin at 10 a.m.