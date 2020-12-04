Last month, Maryville made history with its first-ever state title in a girls sport as the Spoofhound volleyball team won the MSHSAA Class 3 State Championship. Now, the Spoofhound basketball team looks to double that trophy count.
“We are very fortunate that the last couple years, even though we have been successful, we did it with a young group of kids,” Maryville coach Quentin Albrecht said. “Now that group is a bunch of seasoned veterans led by Serena Sundell and Emily Cassavaugh as seniors.
“You take the talent and you add some experience, especially some big-game experience. … I think that combination of talent and experience is really going to lead to good things for us. We are very excited about that. We have not had that combination since we’ve been here.”
The volleyball team was led by the best player in the state with senior Serena Sundell, and the good news for the basketball team is that this is the sport she is most known for. Sundell, who is committed to play collegiately at Kansas State, was the Class 3 Player of the Year last season.
“There are still a few records that I am looking to reach and break, but mostly I am just focused on the team this year,” Sundell said. “I want to be undefeated at home, win the conference, win districts and make it to the state tournament.”
Sundell and company advanced to the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs last season for the first time in nearly a decade. The Hounds lost a heartbreaker by three points to Macon in that round.
“We want to win districts — which is always going to be a tough game — make it through the sectional round, and hopefully go to state and do some crazy things there,” Sundell said.
For the season, Sundell led the Spoofhounds with 24.1 points, 2.9 assists and 3.3 steals per game. She was second on the team in blocks and rebounds, but was within a percentage point in both those categories.
While Sundell’s numbers are eye-popping, one of the most promising things about last season was the emergence of new weapons around Sundell to take some of the pressure off of her.
The player who most affected how Sundell was used is sophomore Anastyn Pettlon. Pettlon came in as a freshman and took over a lot of the ball-handling duties.
That allowed Sundell to get open in other ways off the ball while the defense was not solely focused on her.
“Serena has always taken on every single responsibility that we have asked of her, so it was nice last year to say, we want you to do less,” Albrecht said. “By allowing her to actually do less, like less of the ball-handling, it allowed her to do more in other aspects of her game, like scoring, rebounding and defensively.
“Sometimes we talk about Serena and how she scores, passes and all those things on the offensive end, we forget that she is the best defender on the floor almost every game.”
Pettlon was the team’s second-leading scorer at 9.8 points per game and also matched Sundell in minutes played per night at 31. She led the team in 3-point percentage at 34.4 percent while Sundell was at 34.1.
Rylee Vierthaler also returns for her sophomore season. Vierthaler gave the Hounds a post presence last season with her 54 percent shooting on 2-point shots being second on the team behind Sundell.
“I feel like Rylee and Anastyn are like a mini me and Serena,” Cassavaugh said. “Their connection is the same as ours. They can read each other’s minds and when you put all of us together, it’s a good team.”
Vierthaler led the team in rebounding with six per game and blocks with 1.3 per game while scoring 7.7 points per contest — third on the team.
“They are serious athletes,” Albrecht said of Vierthaler and Pettlon. “They take pride in what they do. They spent a summer working and playing with their club team and they see high-level competition there. They have made tremendous strides.”
Joining Vierthaler on the block will be 3-year starter Emily Cassavaugh. The senior forward has been a contributor alongside Sundell for the program’s rise the last three seasons.
Last season, Cassavaugh took a slight step back in the scoring department with the emergence of the team’s freshmen, but still averaged 5.7 points per game — fourth on the team.
“I’m hoping to go farther than high school, that is my goal right now,” Cassavaugh said in reference to earning an opportunity to play college ball.
The only starter that the team will be replacing in the starting lineup will be Molly Renshaw, who while she didn’t score as much as the other starters filled the hustle role in the starting five as she was third on the team in both steals and deflections while leading the team in fouls.
If there was a loose ball, chances were that Renshaw was around it, but junior Lauren Cullin seems ready to fill that role.
Cullin, coming off a fall trip to state herself in tennis, was the team’s sixth man last season averaging 14 minutes per game. She grabbed 2.1 rebounds per game in those minutes.
“Lauren Cullin is going to step right into that spot that was vacated by Molly Renshaw,” Albrecht said. “That is the plan right now.”
The bench will be even a bigger area of emphasis this season with the uncertain provided by the possibilities of quarantines, but Albrecht feels that his team is deeper this year than in years past with contributors such as senior McKenna Taylor, and sophomores Abby Swink, Halle Buck and Kennedy Kurz returning.
“They are going to provide us with something we sorely lacked the last few years, which is depth,” Albrecht said. “I really feel that this year we will be able to go seven, eight or maybe nine deep. Very honestly, we have a freshman coming in that I think, by the end of the year, will have an impact on our basketball team.”
Ava Dumke is that 5-foot-10 freshman forward who Albrecht referenced.
“It takes talent and desire to win, but desire comes first,” Albrecht said. “She has the desire.”
The Spoofhounds certainly share that desire this season as they look to add to their legacy.
“We are looking to go far,” Cassavaugh said. “I’m not looking to stop early. I’m ready to go all the way — end with a bang.”