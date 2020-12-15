HAMILTON, Mo. — The already young Spoofhound wrestling team has been even younger the first couple weeks of the season as they await senior Connor Weiss, junior Drew Spire and sophomore Kort Watkins' transition to the mat from football.
With those three proven commodities sidelined on Tuesday night in Hamilton, the Hounds (3-2) faced Penney and Stanberry. The cast around senior captain Keiren Watkins was entirely made up of freshmen and sophomores.
“It is definitely good see where they are all at, and they are finding their ways,” Maryville coach Dallas Barrett said of his young wrestlers.
Keiren Watkins, who won the 195-pound title at Saturday's Lenox Tournament, didn't has the chance to wrestle on Tuesday as Penney and Stanberry each took forfeits at his weight class. The younger wrestlers on the team took center stage though.
“It has been absolutely amazing because I have some of the best teammates who coach me through it,” Maryville freshman Erich McEwen said. “It is awesome to learn from Keiren Watkins because that is all he ever helps me do — learn and learn.”
Freshman 120-pounder Tanner Turner was the team's top performer with a pair of first-period pins against the Hornets and Bulldogs.
“I've just got to keep working at practice, prepare myself for very match and try to get every win I can for my freshman year,” Turner said.
Turner's win against Hornets' freshman Johnny Morrison was the only contested victory for Maryville in the opening duel.
“To be able to get a wrestling season, it just feels nice to get out there and wrestle some some matches,” Turner said.
Watkins, McEwen and Tucker Turner picked up forfeit wins while the Hounds surrendered five forfeit wins. Zeke Adamson, Maven Vette, Braden Wallace and Aikley Nicholson each were pinned against the Hornets. The Hornets won the dual 54-24.
Wallace's match was one of the most exciting of the night as he took an early 5-0 lead and seemed poised to pin Talen Ash, but the Penney freshman worked out of it and turned the tables for his own pin in the second period.
Against Stanberry, Tanner Turner was again dominant as he converted an early takedown into a pin.
Tanner's twin brother, Tucker Turner, was eager to get on the mat himself. Instead of accepting a forfeit at his 126-pound weight class, Tucker wrestled up at 132 pounds and picked up a pin against Stanberry's Peyton Hume.
“It is very fun,” Tanner Turner said of wrestling with his brother. “It is very competitive. We get very mad at each other and take it seriously all the time. Then we brag on who wins. It is very fun to have bragging rights after the match.”
The match of the night came in the 182-pound match where McEwen picked up his first contested victory in a Spoofhound uniform. Where some freshmen, such as the Turners, have been wrestling for years at the youth level; McEwen is new to the sport this season.
“Since it was my first win, it was very, very, very exciting,” McEwen said. “The only other two I won were open, so for it to be my first win, and to go against someone with four years on their side and me being in my first year ever, it felt absolutely amazing.”
The Spoofhound freshman faced a senior in Stanberry's Steven Henggeler, but at the end of a back-and-forth first period, it was McEwen who was able to plant both of Henggeler's shoulders for pin.
“My main focus was just getting out of it so I could do something,” McEwen said of countering Henggeler's move. “Really, that was where my head was at — get out so I can do my own move and get him pinned.”
Maryville ended up with a 42-12 victory over Stanberry. Wallace, Watkins, Vette and Adamson earned forfeit wins while Nicholson was pinned by Stanberry sophomore Kaedon Showers and the Bulldogs earned one forfeit victory.
The Maryville girls didn't have any matches contested as Avery White, Keelie Strating and Katie Weiss each earned two forfeit victories. The girls win be back in action on Wednesday as Lafayette hosts the Midland Empire Conference Girls' Wrestling Tournament.
The boys and girls will both be back in action on Thursday night with matches against Stanberry, Lafayette and Albany in Stanberry. The duals will begin at 5:30 p.m.
“It is exciting because I get to learn from everyone,” McEwen said. “Being my first year and a freshman, it made it difficult for the first time. I got knocked down a few times, but it felt good bringing myself back up.”