MARYVILLE, Mo. — Spoofhound football coach Matt Webb loves helping to host the Spoofhound Football Backers Golf Tournament each year as an opportunity to connect with all the supporters of the program.
“As the head football coach here and the longer I’m here, the more I appreciate and look forward to seeing former players come back,” Webb said. “This tournament was created through an affinity for the relationship we build as high-school teammates. As you get older in life some of these guys now are coming back and having children and bringing their own families.
“We talk about ‘tradition never graduates’ and that is one of our slogans and one of our themes. This is part of that.”
The eighth annual edition of the tournament is set for Friday, July 16, at the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. The deadline to register a team is Saturday, July 10, and the cost is $240 for a team of four.
This year’s annual celebration of Spoofhound football will also commemorate the life and career of former Maryville football coach Chuck Lliteras. The Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame coach was at Maryville as a coach and teacher from 1990 through 2000. He died in April at the age of 66 after a 40-year coaching career.
“He came here in 1990, and he started the tradition that we treasure and all try to preserve to this day,” Webb said. “I was fortunate to be one of his first players.”
Among the many Lliteras traits which Webb admires is Lliteras’ respect for the opponent. A common phrase from the coach after games would be that the Hounds should tip their caps to the opposition.
In honor of Lliteras, one hole during the tournament will be a special ‘tip your cap’ hole.
“We wanted to do something at our golf tournament each year to keep him in our memory,” Webb said. “… Coach Lliteras would always say to respect your opponent whether you win or lose and at the end of the game, you always tip your cap to the opponent.
“… We are going to have a hole where you can actually tip money into a baseball cap as kind of a play on words. The funds that we raise from that hole each year will go directly back into the high-school weight room program. Coach was always big into the summer weight-lifting program, and strength and conditioning. That is a core value in our program.”
Other new features for this year’s tournament includes a hole-in-one prize — a new golf cart provided by Rapid Elite and Championship Motors. Each golfer in the tournament on the first 50 teams registered this year will receive a Spoofhound Basecamp metal can koozie.
Morning and afternoon tee times are available with lunch being served. There will be a men's and women’s division as well as prizes for each flight. There will also be hole prizes and raffle prizes.
“With our football program, one of the things we like to do is to give back to the community,” Webb said of the businesses donating prizes. “We do community-service fundraisers, and get out and do odd jobs for local businesses and individuals — whether it’s cleaning up yards or tearing down fences or painting houses and doing things like that. It is awesome that our community shows support back to us and helps us with the golf tournament.”
Sponsorships also remain available for the event.
A green sponsorship is $600 and includes one team registration with mulligans, hole prize package and a hole sponsorship, special recognition on the course and in post-event news release, special recognition at the Homecoming game and recognition in home-game programs.
A white sponsorship is $450 and receives one team registration, a hole sponsorship, special recognition on the course and recognition in home game programs.
A yellow sponsorship is $150 and includes a hole sponsorship and special recognition on the course.
“The funds that we receive for this golf tournament go directly back to our players and our operating budget,” Webb said.
Anyone who would like to donate outside of one of the sponsorship packages can also contact the Spoofhound Football Backers.
For more information or to register, contact the Spoofhound Football Backers at spoofhoundFBbacker@gmail.com.
The Spoofhound Football Backers are a part of the Maryville Booster Club.
“(The booster clubs) are vital in the operation of athletic programs,” Webb said. “Our Spoofhound Booster Club along with our Football Backers do a great job of supporting not only football, but all sports and activities.”