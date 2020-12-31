CRETE, Neb. — The Crete Cardinals were enjoying a wonderful start to their season.
They were 8-0 and ranked fifth in Nebraska’s Class B — its second-largest class. They had just defeated the No. 4 ranked team the night prior and were set to play the championship of the Doane Holiday Tournament less than a mile from their home gym.
Things were looking great for the Cardinals until the ball was tipped and they had to deal with Maryville’s defense.
Many of Serena Sundell’s accolades revolve around points scored and her offensive ability, but her defense on Crete leading scorer Hannah Newton — set the tone for Maryville’s 39-28 victory.
“They always talk about Serena’s offensive game — her ability to get to the basket, he ability to handle the ball, her ability to shoot the ball from almost any spot on the floor — but she is completely underrated in all the other little things that she does,” Maryville coach Quentin Albrecht said. “Defense is not a little thing, don’t get me wrong, but her ability to pass, her ability to rebound, her toughness … her ability to overcome those things and not get too frustrated is really impressive.”
Newton, who came into the game averaging 17 points per game was held to just six points and her one made field goal came with the Hounds in a zone defense.
“I watched them on film,” Sundell said. “You can see it on film, but when you get to the game, she was fast. She was way faster than expected. … She was pretty quick and she was a lot to handle when she got going one way.
“I just had to make an effort to get in front of her. I found out that she likes to use her left a lot so I was trying to cut that off. Our help-side really helped me through that too.”
Maryville (5-1) was dominant in defending the rim and taking away any transition opportunities. The Cardinals did not make a single 2-point shot in the entire game and were held to just 28 percent shooting overall.
After two and a half minutes of scoreless basketball, Sundell provided the first points of the night with a baseline drive. Maryville sophomore Rylee Vierthaler grabbed two offensive rebounds on the next possession and was fouled trying to put one back. Her two free throws followed by a free-throw line jumper put the Hounds up 6-0.
“They were a very physical team so I think we had to match that and we did,” Vierthaler said.
Crete answered with a 3-pointer, but Sundell had the game’s next seven points, four off steals and layups and a 3-pointer.
Another Sundell steal allowed her to dish it off to sophomore Anastyn Pettlon for the point guard’s first points.
That basket got Pettlon going as she ended the half with a pair of 3-pointers including a buzzer-beater where Crete denied Sundell the ball and forced Pettlon to create for herself. The 3-pointer gave Maryville a 23-12 lead at halftime.
“Usually, they always look for Serena and she was guarded,” Pettlon said. “So I had to take the shot. I looked at the time and just shot.”
Crete opened the second half with six quick points off 3-pointers to cut the margin to five points.
Both defenses locked in at that point though and neither team scored until Sundell finished a drive with 1:11 left in the half. Junior Lauren Cullin added a free throw, and Maryville took a 26-18 lead into the fourth quarter.
Sundell made the lead 10 in the early stages of the fourth quarter, and when a Crete 3-pointer cut it to seven, Pettlon answered with a 3-pointer of her own.
Maryville made 6-of-9 free throws in the closing minutes to seal the victory.
It is Maryville’s second tournament championship of the season with the first being the Savannah Tournament.
“The girls, at the beginning the year, they set goals for themselves, and one of those goals was to win every tournament that they played in,” Albrecht said. “This is our second tournament and our second tournament championship. Any time you can check a box you’ve got to feel good.”
Maryville has three tournaments left with January’s Cameron Tournament and then districts and state to end the year.
“I think we know that we have potential to win in every game we play,” Sundell said. “… I think that is a very realistic goal, even moving forward. Cameron Tournament, we want to get that third tournament trophy. State tournament too, that is a big tournament too. We are settling for anything.”
Sundell led all scorers with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting. She also had three steals.
Pettlon added 12 points and had six rebounds. Vierthaler had eight points and led the team in both rebounds and assists with eight and three. Cullin had the team’s other three points.
“In order for us to be a championship-quality team, we have to have lots of girls contributing in lots of different ways,” Albrecht said. “Sometimes in the past, we have relied a little bit too much on Serena to do a little bit too much, but I see that decreasing.”
Crete was led by Leah Jurgens with 10 and Lexi Mach with nine. Each made a trio of 3-pointers as the team was 8-of-22 from beyond the arc.
Maryville will be back in action on Tuesday when the team hosts Savannah before hosting Lafayette on Thursday.
“We were a little rusty, but I think it was a good way to re-set after a long break and get back to winning championships,” Vierthaler said.