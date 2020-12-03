Maryville already had a lot to replace this year, namely the loss to top scorer and Emporia State signee Tate Oglesby, but the Hounds were dealt another blow before the season even got going with senior forward Ben Walker injuring his knee in the season opener of football season and slated to miss the season.
Oglesby and Walker were the team’s two leaders in scoring, rebounding and assists last season.
Despite those losses, the Spoofhounds return a tight-knit group who all broke into the varsity lineup last season together and are looking to take the next step this season.
“I’m pretty excited to see what we can do chemistry-wise with this team,” Spoofhound senior Caleb Kreizinger said. “We have a lot of experience together.
“Last year was a good experience. We all learned a lot from Tate because none of us besides Ben had a lot of experience. Tate kind of took us in and showed us how varsity basketball worked. I think now that we have the varsity experience, we will really be ready for the season.”
Sophomore Caden Stoecklein headlines that group as the team’s point guard and their third-leading scorer a year ago.
Stoecklein, a 6-foot tall guard, averaged 9.4 points per game last season with two assists per game and just 1.5 turnovers. He was also an 80 percent free-throw shooter and second on the team in minutes played.
“Caden is reliable in every aspect,” Kreizinger said.
Joining the sophomore in the backcourt is senior Trey Houchin.
Houchin lived up to his first name and was primarily a 3-point threat last season with six of his 7.4 shot attempts per game last season being from beyond the arc. He averaged seven points per game.
“Shooting the ball is still my go-to,” Houchin said on what he sees his role as this season. “Passing the ball a little more, bringing up the ball a little more and helping out Caden a little bit with point guard (responsibilities), that is what I got this year.”
Senior Caleb Kreizinger also returns on the wing for Maryville. The 6-foot-1 guard scored 3.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.
In the post, Marc Gustafson is the big returnee. Big is the correct term as well for the 6-foot-9 senior.
Last season, Gustafson was third on the team in plus-minus and was tied with Walker as the second-leading rebounder at 5.8 boards per game. He averaged 6.7 points and 1.3 blocks per game.
“Our senior group, we’ve been playing together since sixth grade,” Houchin said. “We all know what we can do. This year it will be really exciting to see what we can do.”
Walker would have likely filled the other frontcourt spot, but with him out, sophomore Keaton Stone may be the top contender to fill that spot. The 6-foot-4 forward played club ball this summer along with Caden Stoecklein and will surely see his role grow whether he is a starter or not.
“A big thing that we have now is Keaton Stone,” Kreizinger said. “He has shot up in height and I think he has put on a little weight. Skill-wise, he will help us out a lot.”
Brady Farnan and Justin Staples also return as seniors after playing in 16 and 12 games respectively last season. They will likely become more permanent pieces of the rotation with the departures of Tylan Perry and Kelby Derr in addition to Oglesby and Walker.
Sophomore Drew Burns and junior Spencer Willnerd also return after seeing minutes for the team last season.
After having their four-year streak of district championships snapped last season, the Spoofhounds know what is on the top of their to-do list this season.
“Our goal is kind of redemption from last year,” Houchin said. “We thought we could win districts last year, and it didn’t come out the way we wanted, but this year, we hope to go farther than that.”