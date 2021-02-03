MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville wrestling team hosted Quad State on Saturday and came away from the 10-team event with a third-place finish behind two Iowa teams with Bedford/Lenox winning the tournament and Mount Ayr finishing second.
The Spoofhounds had a pair of individual champions with senior Keiren Watkins and junior Drew Spire each pinning both all five of their opponents — four in the first round.
Sophomore Kort Watkins and freshman Tanner Turner each finished second in their weight classes. Tucker Turner, Zeke Adamson and Erich McEwen each had third-place finishes.
Aikley Nicholson was fifth in his weight class and Maven Vette ended his day with a first-period pin to win the seven-place match.
With Tuesday’s duals at Plattsburg cancelled, the Spoofhounds girls prepare for districts on Friday and Saturday at Mid-Buchanan. Friday’s action starts at 6 p.m., while Saturday’s starts at 10 a.m.
The boys team will travel to Excelsior Springs on February 13 for its district tournament with wrestling beginning at 10 a.m. The sectional tournament will be back at Excelsior Springs the following Saturday.