CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Maryville's forwards and primary scorers don't have the type of size that intimidates a team when they get off the bus, but what 5-foot-3 Arianne Skidmore, 5-foot Kennedy Kurz and 5-foot-3 Halle Buck lack in that traditional target forward build, they more than make up for in speed.
“It is insane,” Maryville senior Tori Allen said. “It is incredible. There are some times when I make a through-ball and I split a little bit and I'm like, 'that was way too hard.' And then she is just there. Kennedy is always there.”
Excelsior Springs had no answer for that speed of the Spoofhound front line in Tuesday night's Class 2, District 8 semifinal in Chillicothe. The Spoofhounds (16-3) rolled to an 8-0 mercy-rule victory.
Skidmore powered the Spoofhound offense with four goals and could seemingly get anywhere she wanted on the field against the heavier-footed Tiger defenders.
“It is really nice having fast people,” Maryville assistant coach Chase Tolson said with a laugh. “It makes our life a lot easier. Each game, you don’t know who it is going to be between those three, but at least one of them will be causing problems for the other team.”
Maryville created several scoring chances in the opening minutes, but it took until five minutes into the game before Skidmore was able to get the scoring started with a goal with 35:09 left in the half.
The speedy Spoofhounds immediately added to that lead as Buck got her first goal of the game just 18 seconds later.
The Spoofhounds continued to pour onto the lead as Skidmore found the back of the net again and then had a role reversal. Much of the Hound offense runs through Cleo Johnson as she is an excellent distributor, but Skidmore found Johnson at the 26:34 mark on a wonderful pass for a goal.
“The offense and I really work well together,” Skidmore said. “As long as we can keep our passes on the ground, and they can get those through-balls and passes to me, and I can play back to them.”
Maryville added another goal with a Buck's second of the night for a 5-0 lead with 16:26 left in the half. That is where the score remained going into halftime. And halftime is where the game remained for over an hour.
Lightning in the area forced the delay, but the Spoofhounds tried to stay loose on the bus.
“We mostly just listened to music and stayed put,” Allen said.
Coach Jesus Gonzalez made sure his team didn't get too loose during the delay though and wouldn't allow them to try for another win.
“We got challenged to a dance-off by another team, but we didn't take the offer, because we would have gotten yelled at by Coach,” Skidmore said.
Eventually the game resumed and the offense were slow to get going in the second half. Maryville controlled possession and the game, but couldn't score for over 20 minutes.
Skidmore was able to change that with 18:31 left as she scored for a 6-0 lead. Three minutes later, she found the back of the net for a fourth time — this one on a pretty feed from senior Jordyn Suchan.
That speed has many advantages. The most obvious is taking some of the attention and defensive pressure off Johnson, who the better teams on Maryville's schedule have a clear focus on. The other is that with the speed element and Johnson's reputation, it opens things up for the rest of Maryville's lineup.
Allen took advantage of that with just over 10 minutes to play as she buried a shot from the top of the box to seal the victory.
“No one is usually guarding us because they are focused on Arianne and Kennedy,” Allen said. “They are focused on the speed, which is understandable, but then it is easy to creep in there and take a nice shot.”
Maryville now prepares for Chillicothe in the district semifinals on Thursday. The Hounds beat the Hornets 5-1 last week. The host team needed overtime on Tuesday to beat Savannah 1-0.
“This is probably the most fun I've had in any soccer season,” Allen said. “I love this team, and the focus and the drive that we all have. We just work like a team. It is like nothing that I've ever been a part of before.”
Chillicothe has had a record-setting season this year with 73 goals — the most in program history. Lucy Reeter has 28 of those and the Spoofhounds are very aware of her talents.
“They have a really fast forward, Lucy Reeter,” Tolson said. “We have to be careful with her. Especially when you are playing on turf that is as hard as the turf is here. If we let the ball bounce, it goes forever and we will get burned because she is fast.
“Defending long balls — and that is not just against Chillicothe, that is against virtually everyone that we play — that is a big area of focus for us.”