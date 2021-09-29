ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Three of the four players who played in last season’s Midland Empire Conference doubles championship met up again in Wednesday’s MEC Championships.
This year, though, they played in the consolation semifinals with a chance to compete for a medal.
That is just one example of how the MEC Tournament was turned on its head this season.
Because the tournament only seeds the top four in each bracket, Maryville’s second-seeded duo of Arianne Skidmore and Lauren Cullin faced St. Pius X’s Kintzli Wagner and Megan Giffin in the opening round.
The Spoofhound duo lost on a tiebreaker to the Warrior pair, 9-8. Wagner and Giffin went on to win the tournament as an unseeded team and the matchup with Cullin and Skidmore was their closest result of the tournament including the finals against their St. Pius X teammates and the top seeds, Annelise Dunn and Aramas Pernice.
"Nobody else playing them today got that far, so they played really well,” Maryville coach Nicole McGinness said.
Losing the first match didn’t cause Cullin and Skidmore to drop their heads or their level of play. Instead, it fueled and inspired them.
“After losing to Pius, we had the mindset that that was our toughest match of the day and we just had to keep up the intensity that we played that match, because if we did, then we wouldn’t lose again,” Cullin said.
The first match in the consolations was against Cameron’s Harley Burton and Autumn Dotson. The Hound senior rolled 8-0 in that one.
“Our mindset was that we were not going to lose again,” Skidmore said.
Next up was Chillicothe’s Rylee Washburn and Isabella Garr. Skidmore and Cullin kept rolling with a 8-2 win.
Then came the biggest test of the consolation rounds with LeBlond’s Murphy King and Peyton Netten. Netten was a returning MEC champion after she teamed with Libby Weddle and knocked off Cullin and Skidmore in the finals last year.
Cullin and Skidmore were able to keep their momentum building with an 8-3 win to earn a place in the fifth-place match. There, they met the other LeBlond duo with Mary King and Lily Sullivan. Cullin and Skidmore captured their tournament medals with a 8-2 victory.
“Obviously, it is good to get a medal, but we both know that we could have played better that first match,” Skidmore said.
Skidmore has missed a good portion of the tennis season with illness and was excited to be back playing with Cullin.
“I missed two weeks and the majority of the season, so yeah, I’m upset about that, but I don’t care, I need to come back from it,” Skidmore said. “No excuses.”
Cullin laughed at the notion that it would take time for the duo to regain any chemistry.
“We didn’t lose the chemistry — that is the key,” Cullin said. “... We hit like one time before we played together again and it was just back.”
The next postseason step for the Spoofhounds is Saturday’s individual district tournament in St. Joseph. Skidmore and Cullin advanced through districts and sectionals last season to make their first state trip.
“We just have some things we need to work on, like ball placement,” Skidmore said. “Other than that, I think we are prepared.”
Skidmore and Cullin aren’t the only Spoofhounds who will be looking to advance in districts.
Senior Athena Groumoutis won her first singles match 8-6 over Lafayette’s Erinn Lotspeich, but had a tough draw in the second round with eventual MEC runner-up Iris Ideker of LeBlond.
“She is playing strong right now,” McGinness said. “She played a lot of people who she will see in our district, so it is good practice for her to get those under her belt and be ready for districts on Saturday.”
A loss to Ideker sent her to the consolation bracket where she beat Cameron’s No. 1 Lena Oberwalleney 8-2, but fell short of a medal with a loss to Savannah’s Maddee Olszowka.
Maryville junior Jewl Galapin finished her day 1-2. She avenged a loss from Tuesday to Chillicothe’s Olivia Anderson with a 8-5 win. She fell to Lafayette’s Brooklynn Lorenz and LeBlond’s Emily Weddle in the next two rounds. Both Lorenz and Weddle medaled.
“Jewl is an amazing player,” McGinness said. “She is such a quiet girl that she sometimes gets lost in the shuffle. But she is an amazing player and she just plays so hard. In all the tournaments, she has been playing all the No. 1s and No. 2s. And she is my No. 5. So she has been getting a lot of good experience. I couldn’t ask for anything more from her.”
Savannah’s Iris Alvarez won the MEC singles championship.
Maryville’s other doubles team of Anna Schommer and Carsen Burns filled in for the tournament and McGinness was impressed with their effort in a pair of losses.
“To get games and to play as well as they did, I was really impressed with them,” McGinness said.
The Spoofhounds will finish up the regular season on Thursday night when they host Benton at the Mark Rosewell Tennis Center.
Maryville 5, Chillicothe 4
On Tuesday, the Spoofhounds beat Chillicothe 5-4.
In singles, Skidmore, Cullin and Schommer earned wins. In doubles, Skidmore and Cullin won while Groumoutis and Galapin also won.
LeBlond 8, Maryville 1
On Monday, LeBlond beat Maryville 8-1. Skidmore and Cullin earned a win in doubles.
Maryville 9, Cameron 0
Last Thursday, the Spoofhounds swept Cameron 9-0.
Singles wins went to Groumoutis, Cullin, Alyssa Pace, Galapin, Dakotah Haughey and Schommer. Doubles wins went to Groumoutis and Cullin; Pace and Haughey; and Galapin and Burns.