ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Maryville first-year head coach Hans Plackemeier preached in the preseason that improving the Spoofhounds’ hitting would be a key to this season. One game in and the Hounds are already reaping the benefits of a more potent lineup.
The Spoofhounds (1-0) scored eight runs in the sixth and seventh inning to rally twice and earn a 9-7 victory over Benton (2-2) on Monday night in St. Joseph.
“It is always a big confidence booster to start the season 1-0,” Maryville junior Connor Drake said. “The way we did it, coming back and battling, it really gives us a lot of confidence going into these next few weeks of baseball.”
The Hounds went into the sixth inning trailing 3-1 — a score that had stood since the second inning.
The Spoofhound bats came alive in the top of the sixth with sophomore Cooper Loe, who made his varsity debut on Monday, starting the inning off with a double. Maryville scored three in the inning with the go-ahead swing being a double off the bat of right fielder Adam Patton for a double which scored Connor Weiss.
Benton answered back in the bottom of the frame. The Cardinals scored a pair on a 2-out double and then got two more as Spoofhound senior Caleb Kreizinger over-ran a fly ball in centerfield which dropped for a 2-run error.
With the Hounds down 7-4 and just three outs to work with, Kreizinger went about making up for the misplay by reaching base to leadoff the seventh inning. Kade Wilmes and Loe each reached as well to load the bases with no outs.
Senior Dylan White worked a full count and then drew a walk to cut the margin to two runs. Weiss singled for his third hit to score Wilmes and leave the bases full with no outs.
Senior Trey Houchin knocked on the team’s seventh double of the game which scored Loe and White and gave the Hounds an 8-7 lead.
“People were in a position to score and I knew I had to get a hit for us to keep going on with this game and get a win,” Houchin said. “I just hit the ball — plain and simple.”
Drake and Patton each drew walks to plate another run before Benton got out of the inning with a double play and strike out.
Drake closed the game out on the mound as the junior threw four innings of relief as Maryville saved its other arms for a conference game on Thursday against Lafayette at Phil Welch Stadium in St. Joseph. Drake started the inning by hitting a batter but sat down the next three Cardinals for the win.
“When I got off the bus today, I was not expecting to pitch,” Drake said. “But when they called on me, I did my job, my teammates did their job and we came out with a win.”
Drake finished his four innings of relief with two earned runs, five hits, eight strikeouts and a walk. Loe, Houchin and White also saw time on the mound, but Plackemeier kept them each on a pitch count to keep them available for Lafayette.
“It shows that this team has depth this year,” Houchin said. “We have a lot of pitchers. We have a lot of players. We can make it pretty far this year, we just have to stick to what we are doing.”
Weiss was the Hounds’ top hitter with a 3-for-3 performance. He had a pair of doubles and scored three runs.
“I was getting frustrated in the field,” Weiss, who had an uncharacteristic error in the first inning, said. “So I was getting a little angry at the plate. … It felt pretty good.”
Weiss played four different positions in the first four innings with the pitching changes as he moved from third base to second base to right field to shortstop as needed with the new pitchers.
Wilmes had two hits while Drake, Houchin, Loe, White and Patton all doubled. Houchin finished with three runs batted in.
“We haven’t seen these guys play in over a year,” Plackemeier said. “They came out and battled — did their job.”