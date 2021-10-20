Nodaway Valley falls to Southwest Livingston
Nodaway Valley lost 32-28 on Friday night to Southwest Livingston in Ludlow.
Michael Cook led the Thunder offensive attack with 5-of-6 passing for 39 yards and a touchdown while running for 117 yards and a score.
Clay Hanson added 133 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Will Cordell had 22 tackles while Preston Jenkins had 20.
Skidmore, Cullin earn Hounds’ first state medals
Maryville seniors Arianne Skidmore and Lauren Cullin finished eighth in doubles at the Class 1 State Tennis Tournament over the weekend in Springfield.
It is the first time that a Spoofhound girls’ doubles team had medaled at the state tournament.
Auffert, Phillips, Jaster compete at state golf
Maryville’s trio of sophomore state qualifiers played Monday and Tuesday at the Class 1 State Golf Tournament in Bolivar.
Cailyn Auffert finished one stroke from a mdal for the second-straight year. She placed 17th after shooting a 100 and a 101 for a two-day 201.
Casey Phillips dropped nine strokes from day one to day two and improved from a 120 to a 111. She finished in 67th place.
Lauren Jaster competed in state for the second-straight year and finished tied for 74th.
Platte Valley, NE Nodaway receive all-district nods
Platte Valley’s Maggie Collins, Brylie Angle and Stephanie Turpin were selected to the First Team AllClass 1, District 14. Northeast Nodaway’s Baylie Busby and Hadley DeFreece were also first team selections.
Platte Valley’s Tejay Freemyer, Delaney Wolfand Kayley Hauber made the second team.
Northwest knocks off No. 1 Washburn during 2-0 week
The Bearcat volleyball team won 3-2 over Washburn and 3-0 over Emporia State on Friday and Saturday.
Against Washburn, the Ichabods led 2-1, but Nortwest won the fourth set 25-15 and the fifth 15-7.
Payton Kirchhoefer had a team-high 26 kills and Kelsey Havel had 18 kills. Alyssa Rezac had 60 assists and Hannah Koechl had 37 digs.
It was head coach Amy Woerth’s 150th career coaching victory.
She picked up No. 151 on Saturday with a 2515, 25-15, 25-10 sweep of Emporia State. Kirchhoefer had 11 kills while Jaden Ferguson had 10.
Rachel Sturdevant had four blocks while Rezac had 28 assists and Havel had 15 digs.
The Bearcats are back on the road next weekend at Pittsburg State and Missouri Southern.
Northwest soccer splits Oklahoma trip
Bearcat soccer went 1-1 this weekend against Rogers State and Northeastern State.
On Friday, Northwest won 3-0 at Rogers State. Alex Mausbanch had two goals while Annelize Aleixo had one. Ashley Williams got the shutout.
On Sunday, the Bearcats lost 2-1 to Northeastern State. Kaylie Rock had the Bearcat goal. Williams had three saves.
Zamurri makes semifinals at ITA Cup in Georgia
Northwest’s Andrea Zamurri set himself up to be a top-4 ranked tennis player on the nation this spring by advancing to the semifinals of the ITA Cup in Rome, Georgia.
Franco Oliva fell in the consolation semifinals. The Bearcats were one of only three teams to have two players qualify for singles at the ITA Cup.
Bearcat golfers take fourth at Midwest Classic
Anna Zech led a big week for Northwest Missouri State golf by tying for ninth at the Midwest Classic in Warrensburg. The Bearcats took fourth as a team in the 18-team field.
Elly Speece and Morgan Thiele tied for 22nd. Kylie Carey was tied for 25th while Mady Acers tied for 40th.
Taylor Sedivec tied for 73rd and Alyssa Ginther tied for 88th.