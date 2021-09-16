MARYVILLE, Mo. — Spoofhound tennis has dealt with adversity this past week with No. 1 player Arianne Skidmore sidelined with illness.
When the No. 1 player in tennis is out, it doesn’t just affect one spot either as every player has to move up a spot in the lineup. The senior’s absence was thought to be a short-term issue last week, but extended into Thursday’s Senior Night match against MEC rival Lafayette.
The Spoofhounds (4-6) fought hard and pushed the Irish to the edge, but Lafayette was able to escape Maryville with a 5-4 win.
“I’m really happy, obviously Arianne is No. 1 so everyone is going to move up,” Maryville senior Lauren Cullin said. “We’ve had some J.V. girls come up on varsity and perform really well. … I couldn’t really ask for anything more from my team.”
Doubles proved to be a strength for Maryville as the Hounds won 2-of-3 matches despite some rearranged pairings.
In the No. 1 doubles match, Lauren Cullin and Skidmore combined to go to state last season, but in Skidmore’s absence, senior Athena Groumoutis stepped up to play with Cullin.
“I think it has gone pretty smoothly for going right in the middle of the season without any practice,” Cullin said. “I miss Arianne a lot, but I’m really proud of how Athena and I have filled as that duo, because Arianne and I are pretty tight doubles wise.”
Groumoutis and Cullin found quick chemistry and dominated their match with a 8-3 victory over Brooklyn Lorenz and Rowan Davis.
Groumoutis normally plays doubles with junior Jewl Galapin, but with Groumoutis bumping up to the No. 1 pairing, Galapin was matched with freshman Carsen Burns, who joined the varsity lineup with Skidmore out.
“She is a really good player,” Galapin said. “Especially up at the net and getting back, she can really get balls back to the other court.”
Burns and Galapin won their match 9-7 over Faith and Layla Scheerer.
The Spoofhounds couldn’t translate much momentum from doubles into singles. Galapin played well again as the lone Spoofhound to go 2-0 on the day with a 8-6 win over Faith Scheerer.
“I’m really happy and excited, because it is Senior Night and I really wanted to win it for the seniors,” Galapin said.
Galapin seems to find herself in a lot of close matches, but has had success closing them out. Her older brother and Spoofhound No. 1 cross-country runner Jag Galapin joked that winning was in her blood, but Jewl Galapin had a different reason for her success.
“I just try to focus and not let it get to me or get mad,” Galapin said.
The other singles win for Maryville was the most lop-sided match of the day with senior Alyssa Pace rolling to a 8-3 win over Davis.
“It was pretty tough running back and forth, but if I just kept it in play, she would eventually mess up because she got mad at herself,” Pace said.
The Spoofhounds held Senior Night prior to the match and honored Sarah Crowley, Dakotah Haughey, Anna Schommer, Skidmore, Groumoutis, Cullin, Pace and manager Carson Kempf.
Haughey, Groumoutis and Cullin are 4-year players for the Spoofhounds, which coach Nicole McGinness says is special because without a junior high program, many kids don’t try tennis as freshmen.
“With the crazy weird seasons, it has been really good, especially having those three (Haughey, Groumoutis and Cullin) who played varsity last year and again this year,” McGinness said. “It gives them that veteran experience.”
For Cullin, Senior Night was special.
“It means a lot,” Cullin said. “I think me, Dakotah and Athena have played all four years. … I feel like I’ve dedicated a lot of time to tennis, going all four years.”