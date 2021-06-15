SHENANDOAH, Iowa — The beginning of Sharks’ swimming season is always an exciting time with many on the team having swimming as their primary sports and June’s swimming season being the only time they get to represent Maryville in their favorite sport.
This year is even more special though with all of last season’s meets being cancelled. The first time the Sharks were allowed to get in the pool against another team was last Wednesday in Savannah.
“I was really excited, especially for the meets since we didn’t get to do them last year,” Maryville’s Tailyn Haer said. “This year is like having a new thing come back and it was really nice to have the meets again.”
For Austin David, one of the team’s older swimmers, the wait has felt like forever. David is one of the Maryville swimmers who doesn’t do club swimming during the rest of the year, so he was afraid that the break would lead to a slower start this year.
“I was really impressed with how I was swimming at the beginning of the year,” David said.
However, David has been anything but slow in this first week of the season. He broke the program record in the 50-meter backstroke in the team’s intrasquad meet to begin the year then lower that time again on Monday in Shenandoah.
“It is good to be back,” David said. “I’ve improved on a lot of stuff.”
The Sharks had a lot of strong finishes on Tuesday, but the most dominant group of swimmers was the boys 15-and-up age group where David was joined by Nino Coniglio and Caleb Brunnert. Coniglio edged David out for first in the backstroke and reset the team record while the three Sharks went first, second and third in a meet that included Shenandoah and Lewis Central (Council Bluffs).
David topped Coniglio in the 50-meter breaststroke as the duo went 1-2 again. The 50-meter butterfly isn’t David’s favorite event, but he still finished third, only behind Coniglio and Brunnert.
Coniglio won the 50-meter freestyle as well with David taking second and Brunnert third. The trio combined to win both the freestyle and medley relays as well. Coniglio and David have been swimming together for years and David says he loves testing himself against a swimmer of Coniglio’s caliber everyday.
“It is fun,” David said. “Usually, one of us wins so it is normally Sharks taking it home in 15-and-up.”
Asher Brunnert picked up a win for the Maryville 13-14 boys in the 50-meter butterfly. The 11-12 boys group won every race they entered with Jaran Dombek winning three individual events, Tyson Atwell winning one and the team sweeping the relays. Clay Tobin won the boys 8-and-under breaststroke and butterfly.
For the girls, the 13-14 age group was paced by Haer who won the 50-meter freestyle and took second in the breaststroke and backstroke.
“I’ve definitely improved from last season,” Haer said.
Haer was also very excited to compete alongside her Shark teammates again.
“It is nice to see everyone again and have that really supportive group of people cheering you on when you’re swimming,” Haer said. “It feels really nice.”
The biggest group of girls on the Maryville roster comes in the 11-12 age group. Led by Lola Alvarez and Nia Lipiec, that group managed several top-3 finishes as well.
“We have Nia Lipiec, who is a newer swimmer, but has really been dominating in breaststroke especially,” Macali said. “We have Claire Walter, who has always been a really good freestyler. We have Lola Alvarez and just a bunch more. That is such a strong age group. I couldn’t ask for a better group of swimmers to take the reins as these older swimmers phase out.”
Aniston Winter finished first in the girls 9-10 year-old 25-meter butterfly and added top-3 finishes in the backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle. Melayna Gardner was second in the backstroke.
Lily Baker won the 25-meter butterfly for the 8-and-under girls and was second in the backstroke.
The Sharks will be in home waters for the first time in two years on Wednesday when they host Glenwood, Rock Port and Tarkio.
“It is great to be back,” Macali said. “… There is nothing like having competition.”