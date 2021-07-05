ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — It was a good day for the Spoofhound golfers in the 14-15 age divisions as the Northwest Missouri Junior Tour spent its holiday Monday attacking Fairview Golf Course in St. Joseph.
Without any upperclassmen in the 16-18 age group, the Spoofhounds flood the 14-15 division with talented golfers. On Monday, upcoming sophomores Cailyn Auffert and Jacob Scott won both divisions.
For Jacob Scott and his brother Ethan Scott, Fairview has become an extremely familiar course the last few months with the Spoofhound varsity playing there many times this past season including for the conference and district tournaments.
“When you play a course a couple times, you are going to know how to hit it,” Jacob Scott said. “It is just getting used to it. That is with anything, right? Once you start doing something repetitive you learn it. It is muscle memory.”
Jacob Scott felt comfortable with the course on Monday and finished with a 77 which won his division and was the second-best score out of all the divisions, only bested by Central’s Jaxson Nurski who carded an even-par 72 in the 16-18 division.
Ethan Scott was third in the division with an 83.
Jacob Scott is used to playing with his brother at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, but got to play with another teammate in his group on Monday with incoming freshman Noah Bellamy.
“It looks good for the team when you’ve got upcoming freshmen playing,” Jacob Scott said. “For me, I can kind of see what I can do to help them improve with their games and even just see how they play.”
The freshman is part of a large group of first-year players playing the Junior Tour for Maryville.
Bellamy finished with a 115. He is enjoying the opportunity to play the different courses that the Junior Tour goes to outside of Maryville.
“They are all a little different,” Bellamy said.
Bellamy says he is very excited to keep improving and join the Spoofhound team in the spring.
“I’d say a 10 out of 10,” Bellamy said of his level of excitement.
Colin Hoffmann has been a consistent presence on the Junior Tour all season and Mike Habermehl, the golf pro at St. Joseph Country Club who runs the Junior Tour, says it has been fun to watch the young golfer grow. Hoffmann tied for second in his 9-11 age division on Monday and shot a 9-hole score of 37.
In the boys’ 12-13 division, Brett Long tied for second with a 44 in nine holes. Evan Long shot a 46 in the 9-11 group.
For the girls, Maryville continued to find success in the girls’ 14-15 division where Auffert was the winner with a 102.
“I just really need to improve on my short game and learn the speed for my putts,” Auffert said. “That is what I struggle with the most.”
Casey Phillips joined her teammate on the Fairview course and finished with a 131.
“I’m learning a lot,” Phillips said. “You get a lot of practice in and you feel more prepared for the season.”
Phillips came into her freshman year with no golf experience, so the No. 5 golfer for the Hounds last year has enjoyed playing a lot more golf this year to get ready for her sophomore campaign.
“I feel more confident with the courses we play,” Phillips said. “A lot of the courses we play during the junior series, we play during the school tournaments. It helps me get to know the courses.
“My drives have improved a lot and so has my putting.”
The Junior Tour stays in St. Joseph next Monday when the golfers play the par-3 course at Copper Hill Golf Club.