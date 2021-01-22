SAVANNAH, Mo. — Savannah came into Friday night's boys basketball game with Maryville having lost 17-straight times to its rival up Highway 71. The two play for the Highway-71 trophy in football, and that hasn't gone much better for Savannah with 10-straight losses.
Savannah (7-7) came out on Friday determined to flip that script, and Maryville (6-5) had no answers in a 51-33 drubbing.
The onslaught began right out of the gate with Savannah scoring the game's first eight points. Savannah junior Quay Jeter led that enough with six of those points and eight overall in the first quarter.
“It started off on defense,” Maryville senior Trey Houchin said. “We started off bad, no energy. On defense, we weren't playing very well and it led into offense.”
While Jeter and his teammates were heating up, Maryville — who was fresh off its best win of the year against Glenwood — opened the game ice cold and did not score its first points until a pair of Trey Houchin free throws over five minutes into the game.
“Our practices before Glenwood and around that time were good and intense,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said. “This week we were flat. We didn't get after it. We didn't take it serious. Every time we we left practice, we were like, 'What do we have to do differently, because this was not a good practice?' And we played just like that.
“We played just like we practiced. It was just painful.”
Houchin agreed.
“It all just starts with practice, and having that mindset of actually wanting to practice,” Houchin said of what needs to change going forward.
Maryville senior Brady Farnan cut the margin to 10-5 on a 3-pointer, but the Spoofhounds could not seem to capture any momentum. Savannah answered with back-to-back scores to push the margin to nine.
The Spoofhounds attempted to establish senior Marc Gustafson on the interior as the 6-foot-9 post player had a six-inch advantage on Savannah post Ethan Dudeck, but Dudeck battled and Savannah doubled down on Gustafson on each catch.
“We have been talking about that when we see that he is doubled like that, somebody is open,” Stoecklein said. “We have to find that open person and we are not. We are so locked in that we are not looking at the whole floor. We just have to see the whole floor.”
Gustafson scored to drop the margin to seven, but a 7-0 Savannah run highlighted by a 3-pointer for Aiden Leonard expanded the margin to 21-7.
The Spoofhounds clipped away with a 6-3 spurt to end the half and Gustafson's opening basket of the second half to draw to within 24-15. Late in the third quarter, Savannah senior Caden Nigh finished a 3-point play to extend the margin to 12 points again.
A Nigh 3-pointer extended the margin to 38-23 early in the fourth quarter. Gustafson answered with a pair of offensive rebounds and put-backs, but a Wes Darnell 3-pointer followed by another basket all but sealed the game.
“We just have to come out stronger,” Maryville senior Caleb Kreizinger said. “Go back to practice, work hard and come out better next game.”
Savannah was led in scoring by Jeter with 18 points while Darnell had nine and Leonard had eight. Dudeck and Nigh each had six. Heisman LaFave had two.
Gustafson had 12 points to pace Maryville while Caden Stoecklein had eight, Spencer Willnerd and Keaton Stone each had four points, Farnan had three and Houchin had two.
Maryville will attempt to bounce back in the Cameron Tournament next week with a first-round game against Chillicothe (7-3) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Maryville is the four seed while Chillicothe is the five seed.
“On Monday, we're going to have to have a whole different approach to practice,” Matt Stoecklein said. “We're going to have to get after it, because what we just did — it was ugly, it was unfun to watch, it was unfun to coach in and play in.”