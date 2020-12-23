ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Maryville picked up a win on Thursday over a Bishop LeBlond 50-46.
Maryville sophomore Caden Stoecklein led the team with 19 points. Trey Houchin had 15 points and made four threes.
Marc Gustafson had six points, five rebounds and four blocks.
Keaton Stone and Caleb Kreizinger had four points each and Spencer Willnerd had two.
Rock Port girls 34, Northeast Nodaway 26
Rock Port picked up a 34-26 win over Northeast Nodaway’s girls on Friday night in Rock Port.
Northeast Nodaway was led by Jill Boswell and Anne Schieber who each had seven points. Cassy Redden and Jaden Adkins each had four and Lauren McIntyre and Dalanie Auffert each had two.
Northeast Nodaway boys 54, Rock Port 42
The Northeast Nodaway boys picked up a 12-point victory over Rock Port on Friday night in Rock Port.
Sophomore Dylan McIntyre led Northeast Nodaway with 21 points while junior Ben Boswell had 14. Auston Pride and Colton Swalley each had eight, and Zach Pride had three.
DeKalb girls 55, Northeast Nodaway 20
The Bluejays fell to Northeast Nodaway 55-20 on Tuesday night.
Cassy Redden and Jaden Adkins each had six points while Lauren McIntyre had five. Jill Boswell finished with three points.
The Bluejay boys won 72-18.
North Harrison boys 53, Nodaway-Holt 51
The Shamrocks rallied for a 53-51 victory on Tuesday night in Graham.
Wyatt Wakely and Brilyn DeVers each had 11 points to lead the Trojans. Clay Hanson had eight and James Herr had seven.
Gage Johnson added six, while Gavin Leeper had five and Blake Bohannon had three.
North Harrison was led by Brett Emig’s 32.
North Harrison girls 45, Nodaway-Holt 39
North Harrison picked up a six-point victory in Graham on Tuesday night.
The Trojans were led by Krista Hart’s 14 points. Shaina Culp added 12, and Kloe Jenkins had 11 while Kaylyn Edmondson had two.
Union Star boys 59, Nodaway-Holt 57
Union Star held off Nodaway-Holt for a 59-57 win on Friday night in Union Star.
Senior guard Brilyn DeVers scored 35 points for Nodaway-Holt while Blake Bohannon had 13. Hunter Clement added eight while Gavein Leeper had two and Parker Prettyman had one.
In the girls game, Nodaway-Holt won 66-36.
Platte Valley boys 50, Rock Port 37
The Platte Valley boys picked up a 13-point victory on Tuesday in Rock Port.
Senior forward Gabe Nothstine led the effort with 25 points and 12 rebounds.
Memphis Bliley added 14 points while Matt Jermain had 10. Trever McQueen added one.
Platte Valley girls 75, Rock Port 28
Platte Valley stayed undefeated on Tuesday with a 75-28 win in Rock Port.
Senior Paige West had 20 points to lead the team. Malia Collins had 12 while Jaclyn Pappert had 11 and Maggie Collins had 10.
Sydnee Deen and Madelynn Mattson each finished with six while Stephanie Turpin had four points, and Brylie Angle, Christina Turpin and Sam Terry each finished with two.
Stanberry Quad
The Spoofhound boys went 2-1 at Thursday’s Stanberry quad.
The Hounds (5-3) beat Stanberry 41-18 and Albany 37-36. They lost to Lafayette 42-30.
Drew Spire Keiren Watkins and Zeke Adamson each finished 3-0. Tucker Turner, Maven Vette, Erich McEwen and Kort Watkins finished 2-1.
On the girls side, Katie Weiss, Avery White and Keelie Strating each went 3-0.
Mustang Tournament
The Spoofhounds made the trip to Shenandoah, Iowa, on Saturday to participate in the Mustang Tournament.
Keiren Watkins won the championship in the 195-pound weight class by going 4-0 with four first-period pins. The senior is now 14-1 on the season.
Drew Spire took second at 170 pounds and finished 3-1 with three pins. He is now 6-1 this season.
Tanner Turner and Tucker Turner each finished third in the weight classes. Tucker Turner was 1-3 while Tanner Turner was 3-2.
Maven Vette was fourth at 152 pounds and was 2-3 overall. Zeke Adamson also took fourth at 220 pounds.
Erich McEwen was fifth at 182 pounds with a 1-4 record. Braden Wallace was sixth at 138 pounds.
The Spoofhounds will be back in action on Jan. 7 when both the boys and the girls teams travel to Cameron for duals with Lafayette, Cameron and Savannah.