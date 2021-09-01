MARYVILLE, Mo. — Platte Valley’s Andrea Riley and Maryville’s Caroline Pohren each were dealt with the challenge of representing their team by themselves in Tuesday’s girls’ varsity race during the Spoofhound Invitational at Donaldson-Westside Park.
Riley was able to shave over a minute off her previous best on the Maryville course.
“That was an incredible run for her,” Platte Valley coach Julie McConkey said. “ She just kept pulling people in and pulling people in, and passing and passing them. She was I think eighth at the 1-mile, fourth at the 2-mile and finished third.”
Riley finished with a 24:23.83 and finished third in the race behind Savannah’s Iris Alvarez and Rock Port’s Aubrey Watkins. Other than Watkins and Riley, no one else from a Class 1 program finished in the top 10.
“I’m definitely excited to get third place, but my time was just really good for me here,” Riley said. “I just think it shows her much work I put in over the summer. … It is the fastest I’ve ever run here by a minute and a half I think, so I’m pretty excited about that.”
Riley paced herself well and was able to work her way through the field as the race went. The junior is a veteran of the Maryville course and uses it to practice on.
“That is something I’ve always prided myself on is having a strong second half,” Riley said. “A lot of times people slow down so I really focus on pushing through the last half of the race.”
Pohren was able to finish sixth as a freshman. The Spoofhound was the only freshman to finish in the top 13 on Tuesday with a 25:05.54.
“I am very, very happy with it,” Pohren said. “I came out here and didn’t know what my time was going to be, didn’t know what my place was going to be, but it really turned out good and how I wanted it to.”
She, like Riley, was able to climb through the field as the race progressed.
“I was pretty nervous,” Pohren said. “But after we got going, after about mile one, I was pretty confident.”
Unlike Riley, she didn’t come in with much experience on the course at Donaldson-Westside Park despite it being her home course. With the weather, the Spoofhounds have had a lot of early runs and can’t do those on the course.
Pohren was the second-highest finishing Midland Empire Conference runner in the race behind only the champion Alvarez and her 23:05.72.
“Caroline was a little nervous and unsure of herself,” Bade said. “We just tried to encourage her. She has got a lot of experience. In middle school, she did really well, but it took her a while to find her groove. We are excited. We are going to keep pushing her to set higher and higher goals for herself.
“There is more there, but she ran a really, really intelligent race today. She didn’t go too deep in the first mile and then she just started taking people. That is great to see. Like I’ve said about her, she is a hard worker. She does everything we ask of her and more. Kennedy (Strauch) is the same way."
The freshman may not be the only Spoofhound girl running varsity for long as sophomore Kennedy Strauch won the junior varsity race with a 17:31.65 2-mile — the junior varsity ran a shorter race while the varsity ran 5,000 meters. It was Strauch’s first high-school cross-country race as well, but the distance runner for track and field said she enjoyed the experience.
“The J.V. race was the right race for Kennedy today,” Bade said. “Had we put her in the 5K, she would have been fine and she would have finished, but for her to get that success today is going to be better and give her more confidence.”