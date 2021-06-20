MARYVILLE, Mo. — When someone first walks into the Maryville Aquatic Center, one of the first things they will see is the Sharks’ record board. On the bottom row of that board are the fastest times in each event with the boys 15-18 age division records.
For years; Matt Goodridge, Nino Coniglio, Davin Davis and Austin David have walked past that board, marveled at the times and dreamed of earning the right to put their names on it.
“Swimming, from a young age, it progresses until now — 18 years old,” Goodridge said. “To break those records that have been up there so long, to see history like that broken, is cool.
“You look up to the older kids every year. When you are younger you look up to the 18 year olds and are like, ‘Wow, that’d be so cool to be them one day.’ Next thing you know, you are one of them. Breaking the records and stuff — to imagine my younger self seeing me do that, it is pretty cool.”
In their first home meet in nearly two years, that quartet of swimmers combined to break three team records for the Sharks. That included both the relay races that they participated in together last Wednesday.
“It was absolutely incredible,” Maryville coach Lauren Macali said. “At the beginning of the year when I was looking at the roster for my swimmers, I saw those four guys who were able to break both the records and I knew that we would have something special. Today just proved that point."
The day started with the 100-meter medley relay and the most eye-opening performance of the meet. David, Davis, Coniglio and Goodridge combined to swim a 57-flat in the race. That broke a record which has stood for 10 years by over three seconds.
“It is amazing,” Coniglio said. “One, you break the record and feel good about how you swam, but the big part of it is that you get to swim with three other great guys, who are amazing at what they do.”
The previous record of 1:00.38 was set in 2011 by Michael Filips, Shawn Scheffe, Chris Holtman and Ian Macali.
The other relay for the Sharks was the 100-meter freestyle relay where they combined to swim a 50.98 breaking the 52.01 record set in 2015 by Chad Sullivan, Caleb Feuerbacher, Jordan Piveral and Josh Sanders.
“This program is — well in a word: exceptional,” Congilio said.
Coniglio swims for a club team as well, but there is something special about being back in the pool for the Sharks this summer.
“It is like a family,” Coniglio said. “I grew up swimming on this team. It is the first team I ever swam on.”
Coniglio added another record to his count with 31.1 in the 50-meter backstroke. Coniglio already owned the record and the second-fastest backstroke in Maryville history belongs to David, who was second with a 33-flat.
“I think the reason that I was able to break that record is because I was up against Austin,” Coniglio said. “He pushed me.”
Coniglio added to his perfect day in the pool by winning the other three events he was entered in as well with the 100-meter individual medley, 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter butterfly. He is less than a second off of Nic Zweifel’s 2005 records in both the individual medley and butterfly.
The Sharks finished their sweep of all the high-school boys events with David winning the 50-meter breaststroke.
That group of boys wasn’t only focused on their own races though as Goodridge and David are also coaches for the Sharks working with younger groups.
“I love it,” Goodridge said. “To see kids looking up to you and being eager each day to come in, learn more and train harder, it puts me in the same position I was when I was their age. … I’m giving them everything that I know before I have to leave.”
Goodridge is in charge of the 9-10 year-old boys and girls. Moses Myrick won the 50-meter butterfly and the 25-meter breaststroke while taking second in freestyle. The Sharks won both of the 9-10 year-old boys relays.
The 11-12 year-old boys saw a great mix of winners as the sharks swept the division with Tyson Atwell winning the 50-meter backstroke, 100-meter individual medley and the 50-meter butterfly, Connelly Mayfield winning the 50-meter freestyle and Jaren Dombek winning the 50-meter breaststroke. The trio along with Kedrick Watkins won both relays.
In the boys 13-14 age group, Timothy Lynn won the 50-meter breaststroke, 50-meter butterfly and 100-meter individual medley while Asher Brunnert won the 50-meter backstroke and Brody Shepherd won the 50-meter freestyle. They also won the 100-meter medley relay.
Clay Tobin and Creed Wonderly were the top 8-and-under boys performers. Wonderly won the 25-meter backstroke and the 25-meter butterfly while Tobin won the 25-meter breaststroke.
“I am just really proud of the kids this year,” Macali said. “They are putting forth a lot of effort and I can see that in practice and the meets.”
GIRLS
Maryville’s Jillian Ternus won all three individual events in the girls 15-18 age division that she did last Wednesday with the 50-meter breaststroke, 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter individual medley.
“I’ve been really impressed with Jillian Ternus,” Macali said. “She is milliseconds away from getting the breaststroke record.”
Tailyn Haer also managed a trio of individual victories in the girls 13-14 year-old division with wins in the 50-meter breaststroke, 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter individual medley. The only race Haer didn’t win was the 50-meter butterfly where teammate Kate Wright earned top honors.
Nia Lipiec owned the girls 11-12 age division winning all four individual events she competed in with the 50-meter backstroke, freestyle, breaststroke and butterfly. Leah Wonderly completed the sweep of the age group by winning the 100-meter individual medley.
The girls 9-10 year-old division saw two Sharks win individual races as Aniston Winter won the 25-meter breaststroke and Melayna Gardner won the 100-meter individual medley.
“Everybody did really well,” Goodridge said. “I had a couple swimmers that it is their second year and (Gardner) came up to me today and she said she got second place and was really happy. It made me happy to see her wanting to keep on swimming and getting better, and seeing that in her face that she wants to learn more.
“That is the best thing to do as a young swimmer. You want to learn as much as possible because swimming is all about technique. You can be the strongest guy in there, but you won’t get anywhere without technique.”
The Shark 8-and-under girls won the 100-meter medley relay with Lily Baker, Hadlee Mayfield, Olivia Jennings and Elara Chase.