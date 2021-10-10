ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — It has been a busy start to the weekend for Maryville senior Lauren Cullin who kicked it off with being named a Homecoming Queen on Friday night at the Hound Pound.
Fast forward about 15 hours, and Cullin and Arianne Skidmore were in the midst of punching their tickets to the state tournament by winning their sectional match over a duo from Marshall 6-1, 6-2.
“I’m basically on top of the world right now,” Cullin joked about the Friday-Saturday combination. “I’m feeling good.”
After coming in as the second seeds from the district last year, the Spoofhounds pulled an upset to advance to state through sectionals. This season as the District 16 champions, they were determined not to suffer a similar fate to the one they dealt last year.
“I feel like the difference is expectations,” Cullin said. “Last year, we were hoping to go to state. This year, it was kind of like we were expecting to go to state.”
Skidmore and Cullin were paired against District 14 runners-up Bailey Kueker and Holly Huston of Marshall.
The Spoofhounds jumped on their Owl opponents in the first set and rolled to a 6-1 win. In the second set, the Owls hung in early with a 2-2 score, but Cullin and Skidmore finished it off with the next four points.
“I feel like we could have played better, but in the end we still won, and that is all that matters,” Skidmore said.
The reaction for Skidmore and Cullin was subdued this season as they had forgotten that they only needed to win the one match to make state. Coach Nicole McGinness quickly informed them of what they had just accomplished, but even then the celebration was kept to a minimum.
Cullin and Skidmore are already focused on their next step. After a quick exit from state last year, the seniors hope to have an even better finish to the year than they had.
“It really does feel like all the dedication and time we’ve put in has paid off,” Cullin said. “Obviously our reaction wasn’t anything insane, we just kind of won and walked off, but it did feel really good to win.”
The District 16 doubles runners-up, Peyton Netten and Emily Weddle of Bishop LeBlond, also advanced over Avery Evans and Alizah Russell of Marshall. In the singles matches, Savannah sophomore Iris Alvarez advanced 6-0, 6-0 over Lafayette County’s Elizabeth Ratliff. Marshall’s Karsyn King will be the lone District 14 player at state as she beat LeBlond freshman Iris Ideker.
The Class 1 State Tournament will begin next Friday at 1 p.m., at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield. The tournament will conclude on Saturday.